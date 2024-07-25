Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Hey there, bronzed beauties! Whether you’re a self-tanning aficionado like me or are looking to venture into the bronzed goddess realm, welcome! The self-tanning world is full of confidence-boosting glows, endless compliments and a good number of mishaps, too. That said, I recently found a way to completely avert the latter . . . seriously!

There are a few reasons to switch to using tanning drops over mousses and sprays, one being the fool-proof nature of application and another being convenience. Instead of baking in self-tanning mousse for eight hours, you can mix tanning drops into any regular lotion and voila! No rinsing, waiting around or staining of clothes required.

One little “caveat” though . . . you need the right drops! These self-tanning drops not only give my skin a Bali-looking glow, but they contain ingredients like avocado oil, chia seed oil, coconut oil and grapefruit extract that hydrate, firm and even my skin tone. They also have a pleasant smell that is nothing like the typical DHA aroma — phew!

Get the Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops for $28 (originally $29) on Amazon!

Plus, the drops yield a very natural-looking color with no orange hues in sight, so you don’t have to worry about creating a live self-tanning horror story. The formula is free of animal products and harmful chemicals that irritate the skin too, making it suitable for both the face and body!

Aside from the logistics, another benefit of using these drops comes in the form of saving hard-earned dollars. While a bottle of regular self-tanning mousse typically lasts only a few tans, these drops can last for dozens of tans depending on how they’re used — which brings Us to yet another benefit: the customization aspect!

These drops allow for a customized tan every time. Want a vacation-like glow? Add a few more. Looking for something more subtle? Hold off on a few drops. You can create the perfect tan without the typical “cons” associated with self-tanning (and without soaking in harmful UV rays in the actual sun!).

For radiant skin, three or four drops are plenty. If you want to look like you just returned from a long vacay in the tropics, 10 to 12 is the sweet spot! I typically add six or seven to my lotion for a day-to-day sunkissed look, but do whatever suits your fancy!

A word of advice: Be sure to follow standard pre-tan protocol before applying for best results. In other words, exfoliate and shave a day in advance to ensure your skin is ready to soak in the bronzing goodness!

