Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are about a million “miracle” products on the market that promise to boost immunity, clear skin, revolutionize gut health and more, but we may have just found a legitimate one . . . or Sofia Richie Grainge may have just found a legitimate one, we should say.

The wellness queen launched her viral “Sweet Cherry Smoothie” at Erewhon, later posting an Insta pic of the ingredients. Her smoothie features plenty of normal ingredients like cherries, almond milk and pineapple, also incorporating more obscure ones like avocado, magnesium powder, pitaya powder and coconut cream. But the ingredient that took the internet by storm was one Vogue coined “The Wacky Wellness Ingredient A-Listers Love” . . . and let’s just say it’s stirring up the wellness world.

Related: The ;Oddly Flattering' Hoodie Everyone's Wearing to Travel Just Went on Sale Nothing says “travel” more like a full-blown lounge outfit! Athleisure is the ideal airplane attire to stay comfy and cozy — but not too cozy — while you enjoy peanuts and pretzels. To ensure a not-too-cozy experience, however, you can’t forget to layer! Layering is key for a comfortable and pleasant trip — because nothing […]

The “wacky” ingredient is vanilla-flavored Cowboy Bovine Colostrum, a gut-strengthening “gold” that comes in powder form. Colostrum is the liquid produced by mothers in the first few days after giving birth that contains antibodies, essential nutrients and antimicrobial proteins that provide newborns’ immune systems and gut microbiomes with everything they need to thrive. This formula contains bioactives like lactoferrin, cytokines, immunoglobulins, polypeptides and growth factors that work together to strengthen immune function. Upon collection, Cowboy colostrum is freeze dried at low temperatures to maximize bioavailability.

When taken as a supplement by humans, the substance is said to improve immunity and gut health, of course, but also digestive health, workout recovery, skin radiance and hair strength. It’s also known to help with bloating by promoting an influx of good bacteria, a major win for Us folks with stomach issues! And with better gut health comes improved mental clarity, a benefit you didn’t even know you needed.

Get the Cowboy Bovine Colostrum Powder for $62 (originally $69) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

But not all colostrum is created equal! This colostrum comes from grass-fed cows and is free of antibiotics, pesticides, fillers, preservatives and artificial sweeteners, too, so you don’t have to worry about any additives or nasties. It’s no wonder Sofia Richie Grainge loves this stuff!

And it’s not just Sofia Richie Grainge who carries colostrum around. Other A-listers like Khloe Kardashian, Ali Landry and Emma Hernan are well-known fans! When mixed into yogurt, smoothies, iced coffee or any other beverage of your choice, this powder adds a smooth vanilla flavor that is sweet but not overpowering. You’d never know it’s good for you!

Full disclosure: We’re most excited about the glowier skin and thicker hair benefits of colostrum. Since it’s on sale, let this be your sign to join our glow up!

Get the Cowboy Bovine Colostrum Powder for $62 (originally $69) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Not what you’re looking for? Check out these other supplements on Amazon and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals here!