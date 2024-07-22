Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Gut health is all the buzz lately, with influencers and day-to-day people alike touting clearer skin, a stronger immune system, less brain fog, fewer cravings, better sleep and more. In other words, a healthy gut does a lot more than simply improve digestion!

Having a healthy gut is a double-ended arrow of influences; things like sleep quality, diet and antibiotic use affect gut health, which thereby affects sleep quality, digestion and immunity. It’s quite complex! That said, if you’re doing all the “right” things for your gut and still aren’t reaping the benefits, or if you want to start your gut health journey with a bang, you’re going to want to try out the “best probiotic” some reviewers have “ever taken”!

Get the Nouri Digestive Health Probiotic for $20 at Walmart!

And no, we’re not about to tell you about a probiotic that costs a few hundred dollars. This pick is available at Walmart for a steal! The formula contains five of the highest quality clinically supported probiotic strains as well as plant-based omega oil that feeds your gut and brain, too! The strains and omegas work together to balance the gut, something that comes with a whole slew of benefits.

According to the brand, when the gut is healthy and balanced, communication is smoother between your gut, brain and other organs. With all of these processes running smoothly, the body can narrow in on breaking down food, absorbing nutrients, fighting off the “bad” bacteria and much more. Oh, and you’ll probably notice much less bloating and indigestion once you start taking these!

But what are probiotics if they can’t survive stomach acid? An issue with many probiotic brands is that they break down before being able to work any magic. These capsules, however, have a capsule-in-capsule design that delivers probiotics to the gut twice as effectively as standard run-of-the-mill probiotics!

Something else you’ll love about this probiotic is the light and citrusy taste. Instead of having a funky taste in your mouth, you’ll feel refreshed from the inside out! And the capsules couldn’t be easier to incorporate into your routine. Simply take one with or without food once per day — that’s all!

“I am seeing such positive benefits,” one reviewer writes. “Reduced bloating, being regular, cleared digestive issues, lost weight, my skin and hair is also seeing benefits.”

Each jar comes with a 30-day supply, so you’re paying far less than a dollar a day to keep your gut health in check. That’s a win for Us!

