Meghan Markle is the queen — or dutchess, we should say — of all trades, including fashion. When she’s not meeting with world leaders or starring in everyone’s favorite show Suits, she’s rocking the office siren or coastal trend . . . or both!

Markle was spotted in a classy white button-down top and a flowy wrap skirt a few months ago and we haven’t been able to get enough. She accessorized with gold jewelry, Burberry sandals and oversized square sunglasses, making for an elegant yet beachy and fun ‘fit that we’ve been trying to recreate ever since.

The price tag of her whole outfit, however, came out to tens of thousands of dollars, and that’s not including the priceless Nigerian wrap skirt custom-made for Markle. Her shirt alone is nearly $600, but we’re obsessed with the breezy, summery look and versatile design!

A white button-down or button-up top can be worn with nearly any bottoms — shorts, skirts, flowy pants, you name it! If you’re coveting her outfit too, we found some Amazon tops under $20 that look nearly identical to Markle’s. You can roll the sleeves and pair them with a wrap skirt to replicate her style or do something completely different and make it your own. These tops are ideal for almost any gathering on your agenda, so dress them up or down as you please!

Read on to see what we’re grabbing. Everything is under $20!