Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

These Amazon Tops Look Exactly Like Meghan Markle’s Breezy White Button-Down — Under $20

By
Meghan Markle
TOPSHOT - Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attends the "Keynote: Breaking Barriers, Shaping Narratives: How Women Lead On and Off the Screen," during the SXSW 2024 Conference and Festivals at the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2024, in Austin, Texas. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Meghan Markle is the queen — or dutchess, we should say — of all trades, including fashion. When she’s not meeting with world leaders or starring in everyone’s favorite show Suits, she’s rocking the office siren or coastal trend . . . or both!

Markle was spotted in a classy white button-down top and a flowy wrap skirt a few months ago and we haven’t been able to get enough. She accessorized with gold jewelry, Burberry sandals and oversized square sunglasses, making for an elegant yet beachy and fun ‘fit that we’ve been trying to recreate ever since.

Selena Gomez's Exact Printed Maxi Dress Look Is Just $18 on Amazon

Related: Selena Gomez's Exact Printed Maxi Dress Look Is Just $18 on Amazon

The price tag of her whole outfit, however, came out to tens of thousands of dollars, and that’s not including the priceless Nigerian wrap skirt custom-made for Markle. Her shirt alone is nearly $600, but we’re obsessed with the breezy, summery look and versatile design!

A white button-down or button-up top can be worn with nearly any bottoms — shorts, skirts, flowy pants, you name it! If you’re coveting her outfit too, we found some Amazon tops under $20 that look nearly identical to Markle’s. You can roll the sleeves and pair them with a wrap skirt to replicate her style or do something completely different and make it your own. These tops are ideal for almost any gathering on your agenda, so dress them up or down as you please!

Read on to see what we’re grabbing. Everything is under $20!

Kylelove Button-Down Collared Shirt
You save: 17%

Kylelove Button-Down Collared Shirt

$19$23
See it!
Siliteelon Solid Tunic Top Blouse
You save: 34%

Siliteelon Solid Tunic Top Blouse

$19$29
See it!
Auxiokry Dressy Linen Work Top
You save: 20%

Auxiokry Dressy Linen Work Top

$20$25
See it!
Hotouch Long Sleeve Dress Shirt
You save: 26%

Hotouch Long Sleeve Dress Shirt

$20$27
See it!
Cunlin Button-Down Long Sleeve Boyfriend Blouse
You save: 33%

Cunlin Button-Down Long-Sleeve Boyfriend Blouse

$20$30
See it!
Breezy Lane White Button-Down Blouse

Breezy Lane White Button-Down Blouse

$20
See it!
15 Printed Dresses That Look Like Zimmermann — Starting at Just $7

Related: 15 Printed Dresses That Look Like Zimmermann — Starting at Just $7

Amal Clooney

Deal of the Day

Still Going! Amal Clooney’s Favorite Anti-Frizz Spray is Still 20% off on Amazon! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!