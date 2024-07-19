Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

What can’t Selena Gomez do? In addition to being a triple-threat superstar, Gomez is a fashion icon on the side. Her style ranges from coastal chic to European luxe — somehow, she always pulls it off! More recently, she rocked a dress that combines the two styles into one outfit . . . and when we tell you we were in awe, know that’s an understatement!

Gomez’s beau Benny Blanco posted a picture of her relaxed and smiling wearing a strapless white maxi dress with a modish printed pattern. The dress is everything you look for in a summer dress; it’s flowy, flattering and trendy with darling designs. Hearts, pineapples, flowers and tucans cover the bodice and skirt, giving it a fun and playful flair. And since it’s white, the dress accentuates Gomez’s summer glow!

Call it a string of good luck, but we found the exact look on Amazon! This lookalike dress has the same colors, printed designs, loose fit and style — and since it’s only $18, it’s a no-brainer for Us! The dress is made of a stretchy polyester material that’s perfect for hot summer days. Lightweight and breathable, you’ll want to wear this dress to the beach party and beyond!

The bodice is smocked in the back (just like Selena Gomez’s dress!) and has corset pleating in the front, holding everything in without squeezing and flattering the upper body. A slit from the hem to the mid-thigh is a detail that gives this outfit an extra kick of fashion and an even airier feel. In other words, this dress is perfect!

You can wear it everywhere from a poolside barbeque to a birthday party or a coffee date with the girls. Compliments are guaranteed! And since it’s so comfy, you can even wear this dress to lounge around the house. The dress is versatile enough to wear for almost any occasion on your summer agenda, so if you don’t have anything on the books this week, it’s time to plan something!

We love the look of this dress with slip-on sandals and a woven bag for a beachy vibe or with platform wedges, dangle earrings and an oversized tote for a Scandinavian look, but make it your own! Selena Gomez wore it with gold hoops and a white headband, so if you want to be like her (don’t we all?), you’ll want to want to accessorize as such.

Get the Lxxiashi Boho Graphic Maxi Dress for $18 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of article update, July 19, 2024, but are subject to change.

