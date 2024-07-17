Your account
We Genuinely Can’t Tell the Difference Between Katie Holmes’ Sundress and This $18 One

By
Katie Holmes
Katie HolmesEdward Berthelot/Getty Images

Katie Holmes may be a full-time actress, but we’re convinced she’s a full-time fashionista on the side.

Katie was spotted in May in New York City wearing what we’re convinced is the outfit of the summer — a baggy sundress that’s loose, comfy and all types of trendy. Oh, and the star had her morning cappuccino in hand, proving that she is — indeed — just like Us. Her look was a hybrid between rich mom and summer fling . . . and how she managed to combine two seemingly opposite styles is something only Holmes knows!

Regardless, her flowy sundress look is an absolute must for our summer wardrobe rotations. While the exact dress Katie wore is TBD, it doesn’t matter anymore — we found an $18 dress on Amazon that looks exactly the same and is probably much less expensive — especially during Prime Day! It’s just as trendy, European-looking and stylish, with a flattering design to boot!

See it!

Get the Vanity Fair Nylon Slip Dress for $18 (originally $39) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 17, 2024, but are subject to change.

If you’re a comfort connoisseur, it doesn’t get much better than this nylon and spandex blend midi dress. It’s lightweight, airy, silky and won’t stick to your skin, even in 90-degree heat. Nearly 7,000 reviewers give this slip dress five stars, citing the “excellent quality,” “perfect length” and “glove-like fit” among many (many) other things!

It’s the ideal dress for errands, especially if you like to throw on a pair of sneakers and call it a day while maintaining hard-core fashionista status. You can also dress it up with a pair of strappy sandals, bold jewelry, a lightweight blazer and an oversized tote bag, so don’t be afraid to work the creative right side of your brain. Anything goes!

This dress has a bonus feature, too: It has a reversible neckline, allowing you to switch from v-neck to straight whenever you please! You’ll get two rich-mom looks in one. And if you love the dress but prefer lighter colors like white and tan, those are viable options . . . we can’t guarantee you’ll look like Holmes’ doppelganger though!

Shop other baggy black dresses we love:

