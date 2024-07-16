Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If there were any doubts that our favorite celebrities are shopping along with the rest of Us this Amazon Prime Day, that surely dissipated after taking a look at all of the jaw-dropping beauty deals. Amazon went big with beauty for the event, taking place from July 16th to the 17th, and marked down dozens of celebrity beauty routine staples — and they go up to 62% off.

From Jennifer Aniston to Reese Witherspoon, we’re betting that right now much of Hollywood has their laptops and credit cards out, ready to stock up and snag some of their favorites while they’re still on sale. Whether you’re in need of something for your skincare, haircare or makeup routine, we found markdowns in every category — all already vetted by your favorite celebs. A few highlights include 24% off Hailey Bieber and Kyle Richards’ favorite tinted sunscreen from Elta MD and the viral L’Oreal Lumi Glotion, used by Martha Stewart and Eva Longoria, which is now just $11. Keep on scrolling to shop the rest of the Prime Day beauty deals — all of which can be found in celebrity beauty closets!

Best Prime Day 2024 Celeb-Loved Beauty Deals

Best Prime Day Celeb-Loved Skincare Deals

1. Hailey Bieber’s favorite tinted sunscreen: The model-turned-beauty brand founder uses the EltaMD UV Clear Tinted Face Sunscreen, now 24% off, to protect her skin — was $45, now $34!

2. Olivia Culpo’s favorite exfoliant: The Miss Universe winner uses the Amazon shopper-loved Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant, which is now marked down to 20% off — was $35, now $28!

3. Kyle Richards’ favorite serum: Get the viral Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence that Richards loves now for 62% off — was $25, now $10!

4. Kate Hudson’s favorite lip mask: Hudson and basically the rest of Hollywood use the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, which is now down to 20% off — was $24, now $19!

5. Sofia Richie’s favorite sunscreen: Along with Richie, stars like Hailey Bieber and Cindy Crawford use the Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, now 20% off — was $38, now $30!

6. Selena Gomez’s favorite body cream: The actress, singer and beauty founder shared in a TikTok she uses the Sol De Janeiro Body Cream, now marked down to 15% off — was $48, now $41!

7. Jennifer Garner’s favorite moisturizer: Stock up now on the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer, beloved by Garner, while it’s still 28% off — was $23, now $17!

8. Mandy Moore’s favorite under-eye balm: To take under eyes from looking dark and tired to glowy and wide awake, Moore uses the Tula Skin Care Eye Balm, now 30% off on Amazon — was $38, now $27!

Best Prime Day Celeb-Loved Hair Care Deals

9. Jennifer Aniston’s favorite hair treatment: The Friends star once said she uses the Olaplex No. 3 Repairing Hair Treatment on her iconic locks and it’s now 25% off — was $30, now $23!

10. Paris Hilton’s favorite dry shampoo: Hilton and actress Lily Collins have both expressed their love for the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo and its ability to give their hair a refresh —was $43, now $30!

11. Jennifer Garner’s favorite thickening shampoo: To help keep her hair thick and voluminous, Garner uses the Virtue Full Sulfate Free Volumizing Shampoo, now 25% off — was $42, now $32!

12. Jennifer Lopez’s favorite anti-frizz spray: Whether she’s walking a red carpet or on stage performing, Lopez uses the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray to tame frizz and fly-aways — was $28, now $22!

13. Selena Gomez’s favorite leave-in conditioner: Along with thousands of shoppers, Gomez uses the Unite Hair Leave-In Conditioner post-shower to detangle her strands — was $38, now $27!

14. Jennifer Aniston’s favorite hair oil: To keep her mane shiny, hydrated and healthy, Aniston uses the shopper-loved Kerastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Hair Oil, now 20% off — was $58, now $46!

Best Prime Day Celeb-Loved Makeup and Tools Deals

15. Ashley Graham’s favorite self tanner: Just in time for summer, the Graham-loved St. Tropez Self Tan Mousse is now 32% off for Prime Day — was $44, now $30!

16. Kate Bosworth’s favorite cleansing brush: Both Bosworth and Kim Kardashian use the Foreo Luna Mini 3 Facial Cleansing Brush to get all of the dirt and oil out of their pores — was $247, now $103!

17. Reese Witherspoon’s favorite light therapy wand: Pre-red carpet, stars like Witherspoon and Sydney Sweeney rely on the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand to get their skin in camera-ready condition — was $189, now $113!

18. Drew Barrymore’s favorite CC cream: To keep her skin looking flawless both on camera and off, the actress-turned-television host uses IT Cosmetics CC+ Cream, now 30% off for Prime Day — was $47, now $33!

19. Martha Stewart’s favorite tinted moisturizer: Both Stewart and Eva Longoria use the viral L’Oreal Lumi Glotion to keep their skin looking glowy and radiant — was $17, now $11!

20. Christie Brinkley’s favorite beauty sponge: The supermodel has said she swears by the Beautyblender makeup sponge, which you can now shop for 20% off — was $20, now $16!