It’s finally here! The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale has officially opened for Icons and Ambassadors (so far) and will open to everyone in just a few days. And if you’re anything like Us, you want to shop like a celebrity for the big event. Thankfully, Nordstrom made that easy, and we were able to find 38 of the best celebrity-loved products that will all be discounted throughout the clearance event.

We were able to find celeb-favorite items on sale that span across all categories like fashion and beauty and our favorite brands like Madewell, Coach, Olaplex, Dyson and more. Some of the most notable sales include 25% off the Hoka running shoes, beloved by Jennifer Garner, and over $120 off the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler, in the beauty closets of Lady Gaga, Lindsay Lohan and more. And if you thought celebrity-loved products would only have a massive price tag, you thought wrong — the sales in our lineup start at just $20!

Best Celeb-Loved Products on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Best Celeb-Loved Clothing and Shoes on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

With the sales going on at Nordstrom, you can literally dress like your favorite celebrities from head to toe — and then some. There’s no shortage of running and tennis shoes on sale that celebrities have worn, whether you’re wanting a pair of Jennifer Garner-loved Hokas running shoes, Gisele Bündchen-worn On Cloud tennis shoes and the Adidas Gazelle sneakers, which have been sported by the likes of Gigi Hadid. You can also dress in a cardigan from the Taylor Swift-loved brand, Free People or in Spanx, which have pretty much been worn by every A-Lister, but just to name a few, Chrissy Teigen, Katy Perry and so many more have also worn the brand.

1. Madewell The ’90s High Waist Straight Leg Jeans — was $128, now $85!

2. Free People Bonfire Cable Knit Cardigan — was $148, now $100!

3. Hoka Mach 5 Running Shoe — was $140, now $105!

4. Adidas Gazelle Bold Platform Sneaker — was $120, now $96!

5. On Cloud 5 Running Shoe — was $140, now $105!

6. Spanx Booty Boost Active High-Waist 7/8 Leggings — was $98, now $64!

7. AG Saige High Waist Ankle Wide-Leg Jeans — was $245, now $134!

Best Celeb-Loved Accessories on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Every A-lister knows their outfit is nothing without the accessories, and now you can get their favorites at a discount. Get the bag that supermodels like Emily Ratajowski and Hailey Bieber have both worn with the JW Pei Gabbi leather handbag that’s now just $70. Or grab a new pair of statement earrings like this pair from Madewell, which is a brand that’s been worn by the likes of Taylor Swift, Katie Holmes and more.

8. Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses — was $65, now $43!

9. Madewell The Puff Woven Crossbody Bag — was $128, now $85!

10. JW Pei Gabbi Rhombus Ruched Quilted Faux Leather Handbag — was $99, now $70!

11. Madewell Puffed Droplet Stud Earrings — was $32, now $20!

12. Coach Chelsea Pebbled Leather Top Handle Bag — was $295, now $197!

13. Beis Belt Bag — was $48, now $36!

14. BaubleBar Pavé Initial Pendant Necklace — was $48, now $30!

15. Kate Spade New York Large Carlyle Leather Tote — was $348, now $230!

Best Celeb-Loved Makeup on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

With the countless times they’ve sat in the glam chair for a photo shoot or red carpet, celebrities have worn each of the makeup brands below a few times and then some. Score now on the Nars Iconic Blush Duo, which includes Meghan Markle’s favorite shade (Orgasm), while it’s still 41% off. You can also snag the Anastasia Beverly Hills Deluxe Eyebrow Kit, a brand beloved by both Victoria Beckham and Amal Clooney, while it’s just $44.

16. Anastasia Beverly Hills Natural & Polished Deluxe Eyebrow Kit — was $73, now $44!

17. Nars Iconic Blush Duo — was $68, now $40!

18. Prada Lipstick Clutch Gift Set — $250, now $190!

19. Laura Mercier All Set for Flawless Translucent Loose Setting Powder & Puff — was $97, now $59!

20. Yves Saint Laurent Couture Color Clutch Eyeshadow Palette — was $160, now $100!

21. Westman Atelier The Summer Bronze Trio — was $154, now $115!

Best Celeb-Loved Skincare on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Celebrities know that good red carpet makeup is only as good as the skincare they invest in, which is why they’ve shopped from the brands below. Practically all of Hollywood has La Mer in their medicine cabinet, and now you get this mini set for 37% off its value! And since it’s summer — and Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore are fans — we also have to note that this Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Jumbo + Go Set is now 33% off.

22. La Mer Mini Miracles Soft Cream Set — was $150, now $95!

23. Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Jumbo + Go Set — was $78, now $52!

24. Elemis Jumbo Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm — was $120, now $90!

25. NuFace Mini+ Smart On-the-Go Facial Toning Starter Kit — was $250, now $165!

26. Sunday Riley Jumbo Good Genes All-in-One Lactic Acid Exfoliating Face Treatment — was $284, now $185!

27. Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate Anti-Aging Face Serum — was $260, now $127!

28. Kiehl’s Ripe for Hydration Avocado Eye Duo — was $97, now $65!

29. St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse Home & Away Set — was $128, now $56!

Best Celeb-Loved Hair on Sale During the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Last but not least, we can’t forget about all of the hair products that give A-listers their lust-worthy locks. Now’s the time to get the Dyson Airwrap, used by Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga and Lindsay Lohan, while it’s $120 off its original price. But you can also get the Virtue hair serum, which has helped clean up the split ends of Jennifer Garner, now for just $34, or the Olaplex Shampoo, used by Jennifer Lopez and Billie Elish, now for 36% off.

30. Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance — was $120, now $77!

31. Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long — was $600, now $480!

32. Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Dry Shampoo Duo — was $60, now $42!

33. Moroccanoil Hair Care Set — was $136, now $86!

34. Virtue The Perfect Ending Split End Serum — was $42, now $34!

35. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray Duo — was $104, now $74!