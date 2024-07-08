Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
It should come as no surprise, but here at Us, we’re stoked for Amazon Prime Day 2024. So many of our favorite items will be marked down during the two-day savings event. From July 16-17, shoppers will receive massive discounts on everything from seasonal fashion essentials to cleaning must-haves and pricey electronics. We’re a little over a week away and honestly, we can’t wait to start filling up our carts. Thankfully, Amazon has early Prime Day deals under $50. Even better? Some discounts are as steep as 84% off!
With that in mind, we picked out 21 must-see early Prime Day deals you won’t want to miss. From electronic toothbrushes to comfy summer style, there’s something for everyone in your family. Check out our top picks ahead. Happy shopping!
Fashion Deals Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: Matching sets make getting dressed easy and breezy, but they’re not the only things up for grabs ahead of Prime Day. You can snag deals on everything from biker shorts to formal dresses!
- Yesno Floral Dress with Pockets — was $42, now $36!
- Wirarpa Anti-Chafing Biker Shorts — was $30, now $25!
- Zaful Bandeau Bikini — was $31, now $25!
- Prettygarden T-Shirt Dress — was $41, now $26!
- Ihot Bodycon Dress — was $43, now $34!
- Xuba Lightweight Cardigan — was $31, now $26!
Home Deals Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: No bathroom is complete without a toothbrush. Right now you can stock up on everything from quilted mattress toppers to cleaning devices before Prime Day officially kicks off!
- Sloosh Inflatable Pool — was $60, now $40!
- Monozel Handheld Vacuum Cordless — was $230, now $40!
- Joymoop Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set — was $50, now $32!
- Kovdon Paint-Sprayer — was $250, now $40!
- Ezvalo Under Cabinet Lights — was $70, now $47!
- Matbeby Cooling Mattress Topper — was $46, now $39!
Electronic Deals Under $50
Our Absolute Favorite: Portable chargers are a must these days. You’ll feel confident leaving the house knowing you can charge your devices on the go. You can also snag major savings on tech like gaming headphones and karaoke machines!
- Gtheos 2.4GHz Wireless Gaming Headset — was $60, now $34!
- Heibas Wireless Bluetooth Earpiece with Charging Case — was $60, now $31!
- Yll Karaoke Machine — was $37, now $26!
- Snailax Shiatsu Neck and Shoulder Massager — was $60, now $40!
- Verger Portable Charger — was $37, now $26!
- Yunqideer Digital Picture Frame — was $100, now $40!