Sifting through all of the Prime Day fashion deals on Amazon can be overwhelming to say the least. It would be so much easier if the site had an exact filtering system for deals on things we need — things that are our style and that our favorite celebrities have already endorsed. Maybe next year that’ll be a thing, but for now, we’ve rounded up the top 20 best celebrity-loved Amazon Prime Day fashion deals for you — and they’re up to 50% off!

Whether you’re a fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards or Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo, you can find deals on some of their Amazon fashion favorites, along with many other celeb favorites below. We’ve found everything from their top travel daywear to favorite athleisure pieces, as well as their best recommendations on accessories like bags and sunglasses. The best part? These picks start at just $13.

Best Prime Day 2024 Celeb-Loved Clothing Deals

Best Prime Day 2024 Celeb-Loved Sets, Leggings and More

1. Kyle Richards’ favorite knit set: As seen in her livestream, Richards marked the Lillusory 2-Piece Knit Set as a favorite for summer — was $79, now $50!

2. Madison LeCroy’s favorite sweatsuit: As seen here, LeCroy listed the shopper-favorite Automet 2-Piece Oversized Hoodie Sweatsuit Set as a summer travel essential — was $70, now $50!

3. Melissa Gorga’s favorite sweatpants: In a livestream, Gorga noted the Automet Cinch Bottom High Waisted Sweatpants as one of her “favorite” workout things — was $30, now $15!

4. Kyle Richards’ favorite leggings: Richards listed here The Gym People’s high-waisted leggings as a summer travel essential, and shoppers love it too — was $30, now $23!

5. Lala Kent’s favorite biker shorts: As noted here, Kent said that the Baleaf High Waist Biker Shorts with Pockets are a favorite summer athleisure piece for wearing in the hot L.A. sun — was $27, now $20!

6. Kyle Richards’ favorite pajamas: Richards shared in this livestream that the Ekouaer Silk Satin Pajamas Set are a hot weather staple — was $34, now $22!

7. Lala Kent’s favorite lounge set: According to Kent in this livestream, summer requires a good lounge outfit too, like this one from Shewin — was $39, now $30!

Best Prime Day 2024 Celeb-Loved Tops, Dresses and More

8. Paige DeSorbo’s favorite dress: In this livestream, DeSorbo came through with all of her best wedding guest dress picks, and this strapless one is an Amazon shopper favorite — was $51, now $46!

9. Kyle Richards’ favorite dress: Richards shared here that this Lillusory Knitted Twist Front dress is one of her favorites for the warm weather months — was $47, now $33!

10. Melissa Gorga’s favorite sports bra: Along with thousands of Amazon shoppers, Gorga said in a livestream that she wears this The Gym People Longline Wirefree Padded sports bra for her morning workouts — was $27, now $23!

11. Olivia Culpo’s favorite T-shirt: Culpo said in a livestream that the Beluring Short Sleeve Crew Neck T-Shirt, beloved by thousands of Amazon shoppers, is something she’d wear in a model-off-duty outfit — was $36, now $30!

12. Kyle Richards’ favorite tank top: A number one bestseller, Richards shared here that this tank top is a warm weather essential — was $36, now $25!

13. Paige DeSorbo’s favorite dress: Fun and flirty, DeSorbo said in this livestream that the AlvaQ Knot Front Long Sleeve Mini Dress is a sunny season staple — was $46, now $43!

14. Kyle Richards’ favorite dress: Richards said here that the Votepretty V-Neck Beach Casual Sundresses is great for Memorial Day fashion, but really that means it’s great all summer long — was $59, now $36!

Best Prime Day 2024 Celeb-Loved Shoes, Accessories and Jewelry

15. Karlie Kloss’ favorite compression socks: Kloss revealed in an Instagram post that the Comrad Nylon Knee High Socks got her through her pregnancy — was $96, now $67!

16. Kyle Richards’ favorite sunglasses: A top-seller on Amazon, Richards noted in this livestream that the Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses are a sunny weather essential — was $20, now $16!

17. Amal Clooney’s favorite sneakers: Clooney was once spotted wearing the Adidas Stan Smith Shoes, and we haven’t forgotten about it since — was $100, now $67!

18. Kyle Richards’ favorite flip flops: Perfect for wearing to the beach or around the house, Richards shared here that the KuaiLu Flip Flops make a great gift for the shoe lover — was $20, now $16!

19. Lala Kent’s favorite earrings: If you want to ball on a budget like Kent, get the Viromy Gold Hoop Earrings Set she listed a top pick of hers here — was $15, now $13!

20. Madison LeCroy’s favorite sunglasses: Take a trip down to Charleston and there’s a chance you could catch LeCroy in the Sojos Retro Aviator Sunglasses she listed as a summer travel essential here — was $20, now $15!

21. Katie Holmes’s favorite espadrille sandals: Achieve Holmes’s luxe, but achievable style with these Franco Sarto Espadrille Wedge Sandals she’s been seen wearing — was $115, now $92!

22. Jennifer Garner’s favorite tennis shoes: Garner has been spotted in the Brooks Glycerin GTS 20 Supportive Running Shoes for both running errands at home workouts — was $120, now $89!