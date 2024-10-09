Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

One look at the Princess of Wales and you’d never even know she’s 42 years old. To Us, Kate Middleton doesn’t look a day over 30. But if you’re thinking that’s because of her access to the best in plastic surgery, you’re wrong! She actually uses this serum that has “botox-like effects” — and right now, it’s 30% off for Amazon Prime Day.

The Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel has been marked down to just $34 for Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. According to reports like this one from The Sun, the mother of three is reportedly a fan of this miracle-working product. A serum that has the Princess’ stamp of approval and botox-like effects, with no hefty price tag or scary needles? Count Us in!

Get the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel (Originally $49) on sale for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 9, 2024, but are subject to change.

What gives this serum its powerful anti-aging effects is a formula that includes the star ingredient spilanthol, which is known to have a “time freezing” effect. Derived from acmella oleracea and other plant extracts, it acts as a true Botox for the skin, targeting the neuromuscular mechanisms. The relaxing effect prevents micro-contractions of the skin and stops wrinkles from further forming. What it doesn’t do, however, is paralyze them, which means that skin can still maintain its elasticity and expressiveness. It’s the best of both worlds!

If that weren’t enough, this serum has major hydrating properties as well. It also includes hyaluronic acid and imperata cylindrica, which is like a double dose of moisture, further helping to plump the skin and smooth out fine lines and wrinkles.

It’s not just Middleton who’s into this product. The serum also has a large fan base of Amazon shoppers, with over 1,200 five-star ratings and over 200 purchases in the last month.

One reviewer, who is a former esthetician, said that they “can’t recommend” this serum enough.

“It plumped everything out within minutes,” they wrote. “And my skin looked dewy without being greasy. From a professional standpoint, I tend to think the amount of time to see drastic improvement will depend on the amount of aging, and/or damage done to skin. I would highly recommend for anyone in my position that is on the fence about going under the needle!”

On top of it being healthier than injections, the serum is also safe on the skin. Not only is it suited for all skin types, it’s 100% vegan, which means that it’s cruelty-free and doesn’t contain parabens, GMOs, or silicone No sacrificing your skin, wallet or morals here!

If you’ve been wanting to test out Botox but would rather avoid the scary needles or steep price point, give this Kate Middleton-loved serum a try first! But quick — it’ll only be on sale for Prime Day. Happy shopping!

