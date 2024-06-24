Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

When celebrities step out in affordable fashion items, we can’t help but pay attention. One pick we can’t get enough of is this pair of simple, white canvas shoes that Kate Middleton, Karlie Kloss, Emily Ratajkowski and Dakota Fanning have all been spotted in. Most times, it’s challenging to get your hands on a pair since they’re so popular, but this summer, Zappos has the sneakers in stock for just $70!

The Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker features cloud-like comfort for your feet. The shoes are crafted with a sturdy cotton unlined canvas upper and cushioned footbed, providing support and comfort for all-day wear. At the same time, the natural rubber outsole offers traction and durability. Plus, they have a lace-up closure with metal eyelets and the brand’s iconic side tag for added details.

Get Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker for $70 at Zappos!

Style the shoes with your favorite shorts, jeans or summer dress — they’re a perfect match for any look.

Zappos shoppers praise the sneaker’s comfort and arch support. “These sneaks are adorable and remarkably comfy,” one wrote. “Much more comfortable than Converse.”

“I love these!” another exclaimed. “They’re very comfortable, despite my very high arches. I’m pretty short and always feel like sneakers similar to these (Converse, Keds) make me look stumpy. But, I think the accentuated white sole really does something to make my legs look longer (or maybe it’s all in my head)! I love the fabric because it’s breathable and super comfy.”

A final reviewer shared, “I have a wide foot, so I followed the advice of the other reviewers and ordered a unisex color (total aluminum). They fit perfectly and were comfortable on the first wear. I work in the city and do a lot of walking, and I had no blisters or discomfort.”

Head to Zappos now so you can treat your feet to some much needed comfort for summer!

