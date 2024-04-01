The Kardashians never pass up an opportunity to look fabulous.

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West and mom Kris Jenner showed off their Easter outfits via TikTok on Sunday, March 31. In the clip, North, 10, stepped back and revealed her cool ensemble, featuring a denim jacket by Denim Tears — finished with white flowers – teamed with a dark mini dress. She paired the look with white Air Jordan sneakers and a simple chain necklace.

North complemented her look with extra long tresses that were parted down the middle and styled in braids.

Kardashian, 43, for her part, looked sexy in a white maxi dress. The frock featured a plunging neckline finished with lace-up details, spaghetti straps and a fitted skirt. She accessorized with silver jewelry including a chunky cross necklace and a dainty ring.

Related: The Best Kim Kardashian and North West Twinning Style Moments It takes two! Kim Kardashian’s style twin is North West and their matching moments are just too cute to handle. The mother-daughter duo has proven time and time again their love of fashion and the apple doesn’t fall from the tree! After all, with two of the biggest trendsetters on the planet as parents, it’s […]

Kardashian’s brunette locks were slicked-back in a bun, and she donned soft makeup.

Jenner, 68, opted for a traditional Easter look in a pastel getup. Her lavender knit midi dress was complete with a scoop neck and flared sleeves. Jenner teamed the outfit with rosy sneakers and a white necklace. Her pixie cut was parted down the middle and she sported minimal makeup.

The trio performed a quick dance in the clip to Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet’s “Oompa Loompa” from the Wonka movie. (Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, is dating Chalamet, 28.)

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Elsewhere on social media, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of their glamorous Easter celebration. She showed off floral arrangements, their set table featuring birds’ nests with painted eggs and more.

Related: Kim Kardashian’s Style Evolution: From the Early Aughts to Today We first saw Kim Kardashian burst onto the scene in the early 00’s; since then her fashion choices have hit every note, from Juicy tracksuits to custom Balmain!

Kardashian also gushed that Kris gifted the family with matching bunny pajamas from Cozy Earth. “She’s the cutest!” she captioned a post of Jenner posing in the silky set.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family got just as dressed up for Easter too.

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous in a white dress featuring puffy short sleeves, black bows and a flowy skirt. Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, looked sleek in a tan frock and black sunglasses. Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie, 26, Jenner have yet to share their looks.