Kim Kardashian Turns Easter Into a Fashion Show in Skintight White Dress

By
Kim Kardashian North West and Kris Jenner Embrace Easter With Trendy Spring Outfits
Kim Kardashian, North West and Kris Jenner. Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/TikTok

The Kardashians never pass up an opportunity to look fabulous.

Kim Kardashian, her daughter North West and mom Kris Jenner showed off their Easter outfits via TikTok on Sunday, March 31. In the clip, North, 10, stepped back and revealed her cool ensemble, featuring a denim jacket by Denim Tears — finished with white flowers – teamed with a dark mini dress. She paired the look with white Air Jordan sneakers and a simple chain necklace.

North complemented her look with extra long tresses that were parted down the middle and styled in braids.

Kardashian, 43, for her part, looked sexy in a white maxi dress. The frock featured a plunging neckline finished with lace-up details, spaghetti straps and a fitted skirt. She accessorized with silver jewelry including a chunky cross necklace and a dainty ring.

Kim Kardashian and North West Twin in New Skims Promo

Kardashian’s brunette locks were slicked-back in a bun, and she donned soft makeup.

Jenner, 68, opted for a traditional Easter look in a pastel getup. Her lavender knit midi dress was complete with a scoop neck and flared sleeves. Jenner teamed the outfit with rosy sneakers and a white necklace. Her pixie cut was parted down the middle and she sported minimal makeup.

@kimandnorth

Happy Easter Jesus loves you ✝️✝️✝️🐣🐣🐣@Kim Kardashian @Kris

♬ Oompa Loompa – Hugh Grant & Timothée Chalamet

The trio performed a quick dance in the clip to Hugh Grant and Timothée Chalamet’s “Oompa Loompa” from the Wonka movie. (Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, is dating Chalamet, 28.)

Elsewhere on social media, Kardashian gave fans a glimpse of their glamorous Easter celebration. She showed off floral arrangements, their set table featuring birds’ nests with painted eggs and more.

Kim Kardashian Style Evolution Update FEATURED

Kardashian also gushed that Kris gifted the family with matching bunny pajamas from Cozy Earth. “She’s the cutest!” she captioned a post of Jenner posing in the silky set.

The rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family got just as dressed up for Easter too.

Kendall Jenner looked fabulous in a white dress featuring puffy short sleeves, black bows and a flowy skirt. Khloé Kardashian, meanwhile, looked sleek in a tan frock and black sunglasses. Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie, 26, Jenner have yet to share their looks.

