No one does matching outfits like the Kardashian-Jenner family, and now it’s the next generation’s turn.

For Easter on Sunday, March 31, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rob Kardashian’s respective daughters adorably twinned in matching dresses.

The little girls wore brightly colored frocks with fur trim but in different hues. True, the 5-year-old daughter of Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson, wore a pink outfit while Dream — the 7-year-old child of Rob and ex Blac Chyna — wore a lilac version. Stormi and Chicago, the respective 6-year-olds of Kylie and Kim, wore orange and silver iterations. (Kim, 43, and Kylie, 26, uploaded pics of the outfits onto their Instagrams.)

Each outfit was completed with a pair of metallic cowboy boots that matched each girl’s chosen color.

The full Kardashian-Jenner brood celebrated the occasion at matriarch Kris Jenner’s house.

“Look how cute these vintage teacups are and then stuff them with little plants and little trinkets from Forager Crafts,” Khloé, 39, quipped via Instagram Story, showing off the rustic-inspired tablescape. “Oh my gosh, it’s like a little fantasy land!”

In Khloé’s video, True and Dream decorated their potted teacups with bunny figurines and various accessories.

Kris, 67, is a mother of six to Kim, Khloé, Kylie, Rob, 37, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. (She shared Kourtney, 44, Kim, Khloé and Rob with the late Robert Kardashian and Kendall, 28, and Kylie with Caitlyn Jenner.) Kris is also a proud “lovey” to 13 grandchildren and surprised everyone with a special Easter Sunday gift.

“She’s the cutest! @krisjenner gave the whole family these matching Easter pajamas by @cozyearth,” Kim gushed via Instagram Story, sharing a pic of Kris in bunny-printed PJs. “[They were] placed on our beds [with] the bunny @kims slippers.”

Kim is the founder of undergarment brand Skims.