It’s a very hoppy Easter for many celebrities, including David Beckham and Victoria Beckham and their almost-full house of kids.

“Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams,” Victoria, 49, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 31, sharing photos of her brood on a boat.

David, 48, and Victoria wed in 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 21, Cruz, 19, and Harper, 12. While Romeo was absent on Sunday, the crew was joined by Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. They all wore festive rabbit ear headbands to further get into the holiday spirit.

Kate Beckinsale, meanwhile, was trying to remain in positive spirits despite her recent hospital stay. The actress, 50, shared an Instagram photo from her hospital bed in which she wore fuzzy socks with rabbit faces on them to complement her cozy pajamas.

