Celebrity Moms

Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s 2024 Easter Celebration: Sweet Treats, Crafts and More

By
8
Chicago, Khloe and TrueCourtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner crew is getting into the Easter spirit early during a Saturday, March 30, festive party.

“My mom [Kris Jenner] is the most amazing human being in the entire world,” Khloé Kardashian wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday. “It’s a fantasy here [as] always.”

Kardashian, 39, further shared a glimpse of the bash via her Stories, revealing arts and crafts stations, dress-up costumes and lots of sweet treats for the guests. Kardashian brought her two kids — True, 5, and Tatum, 19 months, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson — and even helped them decorate eggs.

“The best Saturday,” Kardashian gushed in her upload. “Amazing house of love.”

Khloé is one of the daughters of Kris and her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian, who also shared Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Rob Kardashian. Kris, 68, also shares daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner with ex Caitlyn Jenner. Additionally, Kris is a grandmother of 13 thanks to her children’s respective offspring.

Keep scrolling to see all of the cutest photos from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s Easter 2024 celebrations:

