Entertainment

Easter Is Underrepresented at Hallmark, But There Are Few Spring Films You Can Watch on the Holiday

By
Allister Foster/Crown & Hallmark Media

Hallmark Channel has a movie for everything, but the Easter season is one of the more underrated holidays for the network.

“This is the first Hallmark Easter movie ever!” Fiona Gubelmann revealed in a behind-the-scenes video from 2019’s Easter Under Wraps, where she played chocolate plant owner Erin.

The candy-centered film was a unique topic for Hallmark at the time, but its story of chocolate, tradition and family fun resonated with its cast. Brendan Penny, who played chocolatier Bryan, added, “This is a great spring film because spring is all about renewal.”

Four years later, Aimee Teegarden landed her own Easter-themed project for the network with 2024’s An Easter Bloom.

“I thought there were a lot of really beautiful connections and relationships in the script between all the characters, and it felt like a really fun opportunity,” Teegarden exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2024 about why she signed on.

She revealed that although they shot in Canada in January, viewers will see a “lovely and springy and gorgeous” backdrop to fit better with the spring season.

Scroll down for a complete list of Easter-themed Hallmark movies:

‘Easter Under Wraps’

Easter Is Underrepresented on Hallmark But There Are Few Spring Films You Can Watch on the Holiday 619
Allister Foster/Crown Media

Stars: Fiona Gubelmann and Brendan Penny

Release Date: April 20, 2019

Logline: “Erin Cavendish (Gubelmann) goes undercover at her family’s chocolate plant to see why sales are down when she meets head chocolatier, Bryan (Penny), who has new ideas on how to update the Easter product line.”

Easter Nod: Easter Under Wraps is not subtle when it comes to representing the holiday. There’s a festive play where the children are dressed up as bunnies and the lead characters compete to build the best Easter basket … and of course, there are chocolate eggs.

‘The Blessing Bracelet’

Easter Is Underrepresented on Hallmark But There Are Few Spring Films You Can Watch on the Holiday 616
Allister Foster/ Hallmark Media

Stars: Amanda Schull and Carlo Marks

Release Date: April 9, 2023

Logline: “As the Easter holiday approaches a woman named Dawn (Schull) rediscovers a blessing bracelet that helps restore her faith and renew her belief in love.”

Easter Nod: Viewers are reminded that counting one’s blessings is part of the reason for the Easter season, as Dawn makes “blessings bracelets” for the community and spreads cheer ahead of the faith-based holiday. Plus, there are giant egg decorations in one scene that scream Easter!

‘An Easter Bloom’

Easter Is Underrepresented on Hallmark But There Are Few Spring Films You Can Watch on the Holiday 617
Allister Foster/Hallmark Media

Stars: Aimee Teegarden and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Release Date: March 30, 2024

Logline: “A young gardener named Amanda (Teegarden) sets out to save her family farm by entering a floral competition for Easter. She meets a local pastor (Hollingsworth) along the way who helps her restore the hope she lost.”

Easter Nod: In addition to multiple scenes taking place in church, including an Easter Sunday mass, this film plays up the colors and flowers of the season. Amanda’s wardrobe also features mint green sweaters with daisies, which is another nod to Easter and spring.

