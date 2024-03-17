Fans are out of luck if they’re searching for Hallmark Channel movies pegged to St. Patrick’s Day — but there are a few set in Ireland.

The network first ventured to the Emerald Isle for 2011’s Honeymoon for One and the following year Hallmark released Chasing Leprechauns. The more modern Hallmark features about Ireland began with 2019’s Forever in My Heart.

However, 2021’s As Luck Would Have It may be the best depiction of the traditions of Ireland and the myths and legends that encompass the country. “I think Ireland’s the perfect location for this story,” Allen Leech said of the film in a behind-the-scenes video.

Leech, who is from Killiney, Ireland, gushed about his home country, adding, “I’m always so proud anytime I see Ireland depicted on screen.”

Related: Luck of the Irish! How Stars Have Celebrated St. Patty's Through the Years Irish pride! Miley Cyrus, Tori Spelling and more stars have historically gone all out to spread the St. Patty’s Day cheer. The Hannah Montana alum made the most of her 2018 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, grabbing every article of green clothing she could find for her party outfit. “Itszzzzz EZ being green!” she tweeted, sticking […]

His costar JoAnna Garcia Swisher pointed out that the beauty of Ireland, especially the famed Cliffs of Moher, didn’t make the weather easier to handle.

“Being on the cliffs was pretty absurd. The wind was whipping,” she recalled during a 2021 Hallmark video. “I had never been blown over.”

Scroll down for a full breakdown of every Hallmark movie about Ireland — even the standalone Christmas one: