Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are soaking up the family time during their Easter festivities.

In a carousel of pics, the pair posed in front of an outdoor pool while wearing blue hues and holding their kids, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 16 months. Brittany, 28, also shared individual snaps of their children, who donned blue checkered attire.

“Happy Easter🤍🐰,” Brittany wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 31.

Brittany also shared a series of clips of her kids embarking on an egg hunt. In one Instagram Story video, Bronze grabbed a golden egg from beside a flower pot.

“You found it!” Brittany exclaimed as she encouraged her little one to place the egg in his basket. “Good job!”

In another clip, Brittany pointed Bronze in the direction of two eggs sitting next to a flower pot. As he picked them both up, Brittany encouraged him to share with Sterling.

“Give it to sissy!” she said, while Bronze placed the egg in Sterling’s basket. “Yay!”

The pair, who met during high school, welcomed Sterling in February 2021, six months after getting engaged. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, also 28, and Brittany later welcomed Bronze in November 2022.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz 🤍,” Patrick wrote at the time via Instagram, alongside a pic of the newborn’s feet. After Bronze was born, the couple shared that they wanted to give their son a nickname and settled on his moniker.

“My brother Jackson [Mahomes], whenever we were trying to find something that was a little unique and different, he said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’” Patrick explained at the time. “So, we went with that.”

Patrick continued: “It works out well. He can have his own thing now where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. And, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

The pair previously opened up about spending quality time together, and with their two kids, during Patrick’s off season. “We like to spend time as a family,” Brittany said in August 2023 at the ESPYs. “I call this the real season for me when I have two kids at home,” Patrick quipped.

Patrick also got candid about the “different perspective” he now has as a dad. “You enjoy every day so much more,” he said during a February 2023 appearance on Good Morning America, adding, “Having them, the years fly by and just try to do whatever I can to enjoy the little moments.”