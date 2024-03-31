The royal family marked Easter by attending their annual church service on Sunday, March 31, despite Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William’s absence amid her cancer battle.

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Andrew, Duchess Sarah Ferguson, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie were among the royals who celebrated the holiday at St Georges Chapel in Windsor.

Crowds gathered in anticipation outside the cathedral to share their support and cheer on the King who appeared to be in good spirits.

The family looked in good spirits as they arrived at the ceremony waving to the supportive crowds gathered outside the chapel.

King Charles, 75, arrived with Queen Camilla, 76, in his maroon state Bentley limousine for the service and looked in good spirits as he smiled and waved to crowds before entering the chapel.

Princess Kate Middleton and Prince William were not in attendance as Kate has taken a step back from public appearance as she undergoes cancer treatment.

During the ceremony, the monarch sat in the “Sovereign’s Seat”, which is situated near to the front of the alter while his family took their usual places in the stalls.

When Charles and Camilla, who was wearing a green coat dress by Anna Valentine, a hat by Phillip Treacy and an emerald diamond brooch that was the late queen’s, left the little over an hour-long service, they delighted the awaiting crowds as they shook hands and spoke to wellwishers lined up at Windsor.

“After the service, their majesties conducted a walkabout in the castle grounds to thank memebers of the congregation, estate workers, and general public who had kindly turned out to show their support,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Us Weekly.

Before the royal family arrived, the Archbishop of Canterbury’s Easter sermons opened with him encouraging the public to pray for the King and Kate.

Kate, 42, underwent abdominal surgery in January. Earlier this month, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer following the operation, though she declined to share which type or the stage. She added that she is now “in the early stages” of “preventative chemotherapy.”

In a March 22 video message, she confessed that the news came as a “huge shock” to her and William, 41, noting that the couple — who share children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — have been “doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”

Related: Kate Middleton and More Royals Who Were Diagnosed With Cancer Several British royals have been diagnosed with various forms of cancer since the start of their family’s reign. Buckingham Palace announced in February 2024 that King Charles III received a cancer diagnosis one week after he was admitted to The London Clinic to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure […]

“I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal in my mind, body and spirits,” she continued. “Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too, as is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you.

“It means so much to us both. We hope that you’ll understand that as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.

“My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy, and I look forward to being back when I’m able. But for now, I must focus on making a full recovery.”

At the time, Kensington Palace said that Kate “will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team,” while William “will continue to balance supporting his wife and family and maintaining his official duties as he has done since the start of the year.”

Related: A Timeline of Kate Middleton's Cancer Battle: Surgery, Chemo and More Daniel Leal – WPA Pool/Getty Images Princess Kate Middleton chose to address her ongoing cancer battle in her own time. Kate’s last official public appearance before taking a break was in December 2023. One month later, Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate wouldn’t be involved in any royal engagements until after April at the earliest due […]

Kate’s announcement came after Charles confirmed his own cancer diagnosis in February. Buckingham Palace shared in a statement that the monarch had “commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties.”

Camilla has taken over for Charles at many of his engagements amid his absence.

Charles and Kate have been a source of support for each other during their respective health battles, with the king visiting the Princess of Wales in the hospital in January and offering encouragement after she revealed her diagnosis.

“His Majesty is so proud of Catherine for her courage and speaking as she did. Following their time in hospital together, His Majesty has remained in the closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law throughout the past weeks,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement earlier this month. “Both their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family throughout this difficult time.”