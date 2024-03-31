Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

Hoda Kotb Encourages Her Daughters to Share During Easter Egg Hunt in Apartment

By
Hoda Kotb Encourages Her Daughters to Share During Easter Egg Hunt in Apartment
Hoda Kotb and her daughtersCourtesy of Hoda Kotb/Instagram

Hoda Kotb celebrated Easter with her daughters by reminding them of an important life lesson.

In a clip posted via Instagram, Kotb’s daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, walked around the apartment in search of Easter eggs. As they wandered over to a corner of the room, Kotb, 59, said, “Good thought.”

Haley crouched underneath the couch as she dug around for the hidden eggs. “You found one?” the Today host asked, as Haley proudly held up a handful and declared she had not one, but four eggs.

“Oh my, God! Give Hope a couple to open. Let’s be fair,” Kotb encouraged, to which Haley handed her younger sister half of the eggs. “Nice!”

'Today' News Anchor Hoda Kotb's Family Album With Daughters and Loved Ones: Photos red dresses

Related: 'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb's Family Album With Daughters and More

Haley and Hope proceeded to crack open their eggs, which unveiled various trinkets.

“That was a good find there, guys! That was a stash,” Kotb said. She captioned the upload on Sunday, March 31, “Happy easter xoxo 🐰 🐣.”

Kotb, who shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, recently shared that they’re preparing for an upcoming move.

“I was thinking about moving. My kids are going to move somewhere to a new school,” Kotb revealed on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of her “Making Space” podcast.

While talking about the move with her podcast guest, author Arthur Brooks, Kotb shared that she had done so “many times” throughout her life.

Everything Today Anchor Hoda Kotb Has Said About Marriage Breakups and Dating Through the Years 769

Related: Everything Today's Hoda Kotb Has Said About Dating, Breakups and More

“I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria. I was in fourth grade, I was horrified,” she recalled. “We get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today!

Deal of the Day

Yes! Score 64% Off These Overly Comfy Adidas Sneakers Today! View Deal

Kotb continued, “It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope. Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into.”

Kotb also discussed her upcoming move on the Thursday, March 28, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, clarifying that she and her girls aren’t leaving the “New York area.”

“It’s interesting because think about how many times you’ve moved in your life,” she said. “Every time I moved in my life, and you moved in yours, it was like, all of a sudden, it was a huge adjustment. But the stories I tell about growing in my life come from those.”

In this article

Hoda Kotb Absent From 'Today' Again Following Daughter Hope's Health Scare: She's 'A Bit Under the Weather'

Hoda Kotb
today show cast bio

Today

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!