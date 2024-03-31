Hoda Kotb celebrated Easter with her daughters by reminding them of an important life lesson.

In a clip posted via Instagram, Kotb’s daughters Haley, 7, and Hope, 4, walked around the apartment in search of Easter eggs. As they wandered over to a corner of the room, Kotb, 59, said, “Good thought.”

Haley crouched underneath the couch as she dug around for the hidden eggs. “You found one?” the Today host asked, as Haley proudly held up a handful and declared she had not one, but four eggs.

“Oh my, God! Give Hope a couple to open. Let’s be fair,” Kotb encouraged, to which Haley handed her younger sister half of the eggs. “Nice!”

Related: 'Today' Anchor Hoda Kotb's Family Album With Daughters and More Hoda Kotb has often gushed about how her loved ones have defined her life — especially her daughters, Haley and Hope. The Today anchor became a mother when she adopted her little ones in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Kotb celebrated the milestone with then-partner Joel Schiffman. The former couple started dating in 2013 and got […]

Haley and Hope proceeded to crack open their eggs, which unveiled various trinkets.

“That was a good find there, guys! That was a stash,” Kotb said. She captioned the upload on Sunday, March 31, “Happy easter xoxo 🐰 🐣.”

Kotb, who shares her daughters with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman, recently shared that they’re preparing for an upcoming move.

“I was thinking about moving. My kids are going to move somewhere to a new school,” Kotb revealed on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of her “Making Space” podcast.

While talking about the move with her podcast guest, author Arthur Brooks, Kotb shared that she had done so “many times” throughout her life.

Related: Everything Today's Hoda Kotb Has Said About Dating, Breakups and More Hoda Kotb isn’t letting breakups stand in the way of enjoying herself and finding love again. “Life is beautiful. Try things, go out, get out of your house and your apartment,” Kotb told Entertainment Tonight in March 2024. “I feel like life is meant to be experienced and [you should] step out into it. I […]

“I remember once my parents moved us to Nigeria. I was in fourth grade, I was horrified,” she recalled. “We get to this place, the language was different, everybody seemed different and it was hard. I moved again in sixth grade.”

Kotb continued, “It’s so funny because the stories I tell now as an adult, are the stories of how I endured or what I did to cope. Yet at the same time, as I’m preparing my kids, I feel like I’m trying to protect them from things that they should probably be into.”

Kotb also discussed her upcoming move on the Thursday, March 28, episode of Today With Hoda and Jenna, clarifying that she and her girls aren’t leaving the “New York area.”

“It’s interesting because think about how many times you’ve moved in your life,” she said. “Every time I moved in my life, and you moved in yours, it was like, all of a sudden, it was a huge adjustment. But the stories I tell about growing in my life come from those.”