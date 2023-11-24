Hoda Kotb has often gushed about how her loved ones have defined her life — especially her daughters, Haley and Hope.

The Today anchor became a mother when she adopted her little ones in 2017 and 2019, respectively. Kotb celebrated the milestone with then-partner Joel Schiffman. The former couple started dating in 2013 and got engaged after six years together in 2019, splitting in 2022.

Over the years, Hoda credited mother Sameha Kotb for inspiring her approach to parenting. “She was a great mom. She was strict,” she told Today in 2016. “That was how we lived. You understood what no meant. There was no ‘But everyone else is doing it.’ She couldn’t have cared less what anyone else was doing.”

Hoda praised her mom for always being there for her, adding, “I think everyone needs an always. Someone who you look up and you say, ‘No matter where I am, no matter what I’m going through, no matter what I’m doing, I’ll look up, and there they’ll be.’”

Following her split from Schiffman, Hoda discussed the lessons she was trying to instill in Haley and Hope.

“I think one thing I really wanna work on with my girls, too, is them having their voice,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022. “[Teaching them about] being brave enough to say what they need, what they want and not to feel greedy or too much or too bossy. … I think I want my girls to be more vocal and to say what they want and not to be afraid and not to try to conform to be what other people want.”

Scroll down to see Hoda’s family album over the years: