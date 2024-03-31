Amanda Seyfried and her husband, Thomas Sadoski, are spending Easter with more than just rabbits and bunnies.

Seyfried, 38, shared a Sunday, March 31, Instagram Story photo of the couple feeding their horses apples. Sadoski, 47, got into the festive spirit by sporting a pair of bunny ears.

The couple dressed casually with Seyfried donning maroon sweatpants, a tan coat and black rain boots. Sadoski wore a red hoodie and a pair of jeans. In the pic, a sunglasses-wearing Sadoski looked straight at the camera while Seyfried kissed her horse on its mane.

It wasn’t just Seyfried, Sadoski and the horses that got into the hoppy spirit — but their other pets as well. In follow-up Instagram Story slides, the Dropout actress shared pics of their two cats and her beloved dog, Finn, wearing their own bunny-inspired hats.

The two actors first met in 2015 while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By. They started dating one year later after costarring in the movie The Last Word.

After six months together, Us Weekly broke the news that Sadoski had proposed. They secretly wed in March 2017 amid Seyfried’s pregnancy with daughter Nina, who was born two weeks later. The duo later welcomed a son, whose name has not been publicly shared, in September 2020.

Amidst raising their family, Seyfried and Sadoski opted against residing in Hollywood and moved to a farm in upstate New York.

“The vibe [in Hudson County] just suits them all as a family, they love being around nature and away from the hustle of city life,” a source exclusively told Us in March 2022. “Amanda loves to hike. She and Thomas [are] huge fans of the outdoors and they’ve been taking the kids out locally, plus exploring more of the East Coast.”

The insider also noted that when Seyfried needs to travel for film projects, Sadoski goes “with her when he can.”

“He’s equally adept at being a hands-on dad and taking care of business at home when she’s busy and he’s not,” the insider added. “They try to time their schedules that way, as well as making plenty of time for date nights and trips away by themselves.”

Sadoski most recently joined Seyfried on the set of her Apple TV+ series The Crowded Room, which was shot in New York City last year.

“I wasn’t with her every single day on set,” he told Page Six in June 2023. “So for me, it was fun to show up, and for her, I think it was like a breath of fresh air to have someone away from the really heavy serious stuff she was doing with Tom [Holland] so I think it worked out really well for both of us.”