Amanda Seyfried noticed her art starting to imitate life after she became a mom.

The Mamma Mia! actress, 38, joked in a Berlin Film Festival press conference that she was only offered motherly roles after welcoming her first child, daughter Nina, with husband Thomas Sadoski in 2017. Most recently, Seyfried played Jeanine, a mother and troubled theater director, in Atom Egoya’s Seven Veils.

“In my career, it’s still a bit new to play a mother,” she explained of how she connected to the dark character. “It seems like once I popped out a baby, I was just playing mothers, and that’s Hollywood for you.”

She added: “But I do think that the roles have become way richer and definitely challenging in ways that I didn’t have earlier in my career.”

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

Seyfried, who welcomed son Thomas in 2020, could empathize with her Seven Veils character. “I felt like Jeanine, specifically as a mother, trying to figure out where she stands in her life as a parent, and as a wife, who is so on the precipice of separating from her husband — she’s kind of hanging on a thread everywhere and not being taken as seriously as she’d like to in her career, just wanting more,” she continued.

Pulling on her own life experiences is nothing new for Seyfried, who added that Jeanine is “very human, and she’s dealing with things as they come and she’s not a perfect person.”

The complexities were what drew Seyfried to the role. “I loved showing sides of her that weren’t attractive,” she noted. “I think that’s really necessary in any story, because none of us are perfect.”

While Seyfried may not see herself as a superwoman, Sadoski, 47, thinks otherwise. He called his wife “an incredible mom” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

Related: See Pregnant Celebrities Show Off Their Baby Bumps in 2024 Hilary Duff, Suki Waterhouse and more celebrities have been documenting their pregnancy milestones in 2024. Duff announced in December 2023 that she is expecting her third child with husband Matthew Koma. The couple share daughters Banks and Mae and Duff is the mother of son Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie. That same month, Duff said […]

“It’s frankly super heroic work to grow a human being,” the Life in Pieces actor said in 2019. “Superheroes live amongst us and they’re called women. Because, that’s actually something that doesn’t make any sense to me, how that happens, but it does and it’s incredible. When she decides she’s ready to use her super power to bring another human into the world, I’m more than happy to join up. She’s an incredible mom.”

Sadoski saw Seyfried’s superpowers firsthand when she delivered Nina.

“It was such an amazing experience for me to be there, just to be with Amanda during those moments. No, I wasn’t freaked out at all,” he told Us. “It was just really cool to be there with the person I love and share that moment, but she also gave me really strict instructions — ‘You stay shoulders up!’ We just had a really beautiful bonding experience during the whole thing.”