Emma Stone Just Rocked the Viral Amazon Coat With Nearly 10,000 Reviews

Our favorite part about cold weather? Being able to wear our favorite coat, of course. You know the one — it’s probably your favorite too. It went seriously viral last year, and its popularity shows no signs of slowing down!

Obviously we’re talking about that one Amazon coat, which is currently nearing 10,000 reviews! This bestseller looks good on everyone who puts it on, and that includes huge-name celebrities. The latest spotted rocking it is our favorite Cruella-to-be, Emma Stone!

Get the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket starting at just $85 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This coat has so many reviews that we couldn’t possibly read them all. We’d get to the end and there would probably be at least a thousand new ones waiting for us! Most reviewers seem to be in agreement though — this coat exceeds expectations. They say the quality is excellent and that even their super expensive designer coats never kept them as warm as this one does. They’re huge fans of the modern style too. It looks like it could potentially cost you thousands, but the value is major — as you can grab this coat starting under $90!

Stone wore this coat in the ever-popular green shade, but there are seven colors overall to choose from right now, so pick your very favorite (or a few favorites). This piece is insulated with 90% duck down and 10% duck feather, and its shell is windproof and water-resistant. Shoppers say snow just slides right off!

This coat is super puffy — with quilting like clouds! It also features six big pockets throughout with edgy zipper details so you can go handbag-free. Don’t miss those handy zippers up the sides too — one of the star features that’s made this coat so popular. Oh, and the generous, fleece-lined hood! So soft and cuddly.

This Orolay coat seems to just have some sort of magic to it. Like it was coated in pixie dust. It might be the most universally-loved piece on the planet right now, capturing hearts of even those whose personal styles differ in all other ways. It’s just that perfect. Honestly, anything Stone wears is okay by Us anyway — especially starting at such an affordable price!

