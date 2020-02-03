This Reversible Jacket Might Just Be the Best Thing We’ve Ever Seen

When we think about winter, we normally associate it with dark, dreary colors and very little variety. Summer fun feels so far away when we’re stuck in the middle of winter worry. It feels like we’ll never be able to change things up!

This is where we need the magic of reversibility. Reversible pieces are rare because they can be so hard to do right, but it’s certainly not impossible — and The North Face has proven that with this fleece jacket. Channel quilting on one side, a high-pile fleece vest popping up on the other and a 30%-off sale price we’d be fools to miss out on!

Get the The North Face Merriewood Reversible Jacket (originally $149) for just $104 at Nordstrom!

Okay, first of all, we’re not ones to take nearly $50 in savings for granted — so we’re already over the moon about this deal. The price is only a small aspect of what has Us falling for this coat though. Honestly, it’s hard to beat having two times the style and two times the comfort. This pillowy-soft, eco-conscious jacket has us screaming our excitement from the rooftops!

This jacket is brilliantly designed with a quilted construction and a slim fit, the hem hitting around the hips. There’s a front-zip closure and a stand collar, and check this out — some reversible pieces have a disappointing, obvious look to them with missed details, but this one is keeps the world from ever knowing with perfectly constructed pockets. Well, everyone might know when you start raving about how cool it is, but that’s on your own terms!

This jacket is made to withstand super cold temperatures, and the water-repellent shell is perfect for wet weather conditions. It’s also machine-washable and can be dried on a line, which means no expensive dry cleaning bills or long wait times until you can wear it again!

This North Face jacket is going to be a compliment magnet the moment you put it on, regardless of which side you’re showing off to the world that day. We love the versatility this piece offers to everyday styling — not to mention the colors! Just looking at them puts us in a good mood. The Blue Frost/Tin Grey, Deep Garnet Red, Black and Vintage White are all fabulous!

In a sea of boring winter coats, this North Face jacket is going to earn you some serious spotlight. Isn’t it nice to look forward to something besides the start of spring? Owning winter outerwear this cute even makes us wish that Punxsutawney Phil had predicted six more weeks of winter this year. Luckily we’ll have this jacket come next winter too!

