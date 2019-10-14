These North Face Jackets Are on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now





It’s getting colder outside by the minute, and that means we will need to start breaking out our fall and winter jackets. Not only are the temperatures dropping, we’re also bound to experience rainy days and snow as the year comes to an end. The best way to brave these weather conditions is to invest in a great jacket that’s both water-resistant — and will keep Us warm.

One of our favorite go-to brands that we know will adequately provide comfort for these conditions is The North Face. Their items are top-notch and durable, which is something we look for when purchasing a coat or jacket that we we expect will last us for years to come. Their prices can be a little steep, even though we know that what you get for what you pay is totally worth it. Luckily for Us, we found a selection of these jackets on sale at Nordstrom right now! We like to help you out here at Shop With Us, so we’ve rounded them up for you below so you can easily pick out your favorite North Face item. Scoop them up at these amazing discounts while you still can!

1. This Sleek Raincoat

Protect yourself against wet weather to the max with this adorable rain jacket. It’s long-cut to offer extended shelter against the rain as well as a hood to keep your hair dry. It also comes in four colors to choose from (baby pink, black, white, and tomato red) that are all equally adorable.

See it: Get the Rissy 2 Hooded Water Repellent Raincoat (originally $120) on sale for just $90 at Nordstrom!

2. This Water Resistant Parka

This parka is perfect for braving the snow, as it’s equipped with 550-fill-power down, as well as fuzzy fleece lining to keep you warm. Not to mention that it’s also waterproof to ensure that you’ll stay dry too. It’s designed to hit right above the knee for extra protection and also has a hood to keep your head warm.

See it: Get the Miss Metro II Water Repellent Hooded Parka (originally $320) on sale for just $240 at Nordstrom!

3. This Bomber Jacket

This two-toned bomber jacket definitely has an athletic feel and gives the traditional bomber a different look. While most jackets hit right at the hip, this one extends down to the mid-thigh. It’s definitely a unique design that we’re truly obsessed with.

See it: Get the Flybae Water Resistant Longline Bomber Jacket (originally $99) on sale for just $66 at Nordstrom!

4. This Top-Rated Parka

Shoppers absolutely love this parka, and we honestly can see why. It looks super chic and sleek, which is a distinctive feature in this jacket. One reviewer notably says that the design “is not puffy and unflattering like down parkas” and that it’s “just what I was looking for in a winter jacket.”

See it: Get the Ancha Hooded Waterproof Parka (originally $199) on sale for just $149 at Nordstrom!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!