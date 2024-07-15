Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

And just like that, Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and we’re so excited! While we can’t wait to shop home and beauty deals during the two-day sale, we’re also swooning over the trendy style deals that are up for grabs. Sundresses, sandals and accessories only scratch the surface of the style deals that will be marked down — and these are our 40 top picks.

Get ready for a major fashion glow-up. You can channel viral aesthetics from tenniscore to office siren. Or you can stock up on warm-weather essentials like maxi dresses, jumpsuits and rompers, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day style deals! Check out our top picks ahead!

The Best Prime Day Sundress Deals on Sale

Ready, set, glow! This dreamy, ruffled maxi dress is on sale! We love all of the accents like the smocked style and bow-strap design. Not to mention the breezy flowy fit! This dress ultra-stylish is beyond comfy, too!

The Best Prime Day Jumpsuit Deals on Sale

Hey there, trendy queen! Lightweight and airy jumpsuits are totally in right now, so get ready to nail the look with this loose and flowy outfit. Dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers!

The Best Prime Day Accessory Deals on Sale

When we see designer-style sunglasses on sale, we automatically grab our credit cards — especially when it’s a crowd favorite like this oval pair! These sunglasses have gold detailing, a sleek style and are now 20% off.

The Best Prime Day Shoe Deals on Sale

There’s nothing better than a pair of slip-on sandals during the summertime. These comfy slides will be your new go-tos! Grab them in white, brown, black or beige.