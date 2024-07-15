Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
And just like that, Amazon Prime Day is officially here, and we’re so excited! While we can’t wait to shop home and beauty deals during the two-day sale, we’re also swooning over the trendy style deals that are up for grabs. Sundresses, sandals and accessories only scratch the surface of the style deals that will be marked down — and these are our 40 top picks.
Get ready for a major fashion glow-up. You can channel viral aesthetics from tenniscore to office siren. Or you can stock up on warm-weather essentials like maxi dresses, jumpsuits and rompers, courtesy of Amazon Prime Day style deals! Check out our top picks ahead!
The Best Prime Day Sundress Deals on Sale
Ready, set, glow! This dreamy, ruffled maxi dress is on sale! We love all of the accents like the smocked style and bow-strap design. Not to mention the breezy flowy fit! This dress ultra-stylish is beyond comfy, too!
- Zesica Spaghetti Strap Ruffle A Line Maxi Dress — was $67, now $51!
- Anrabes Sleeveless Split Maxi Shirt Dress — was $43, now $30!
- Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress — was $57, now $47!
- Zesica Sleeveless Tie Shoulder Mini Dress — was $50, now $42!
- Anrabess Loose Sleeveless Maxi Dress — was $43, now $30!
- Votepretty Summer Beach Dress — was $59, now $36!
- Elescat Beach Boho Sundress — was $30, now $20!
- Zesica Casual Flutter Sleeve Midi Dress — was $67, now $51!
- Newshows Halter Belted Sundress — was $46, now $40!
- Cupshe Lace Maxi Dress — was $60, now $48!
- Ultranice Floral V-Neck Dress — was $25, now $29!
- Faretumiya Graffiti Maxi Dress — was $21, now $15!
- Bluetime Floral Boho Beach Sundress — was $34, now $25!
- Newshows Ruffle Belted Sundress with Pockets — was $46, now $39!
The Best Prime Day Jumpsuit Deals on Sale
Hey there, trendy queen! Lightweight and airy jumpsuits are totally in right now, so get ready to nail the look with this loose and flowy outfit. Dress it up with sandals or down with sneakers!
- Dokotoo Sleeveless Printed Wide Leg Jumpsuit — was $36, now $29!
- Nirovien Sleeveless Baggy Jumpsuit — was $26, now $12!
- Anrabess One Shoulder Wide Leg Jumper — was $50, now $45!
- Dokotoo Loose Overalls Jumpsuit — was $33, now $15!
- Dokotoo Long Pants Jumpsuit With Pockets — was $28, now $15!
- Automet Casual High Waist Jumpsuit — was $36, now $30!
- Lacozy Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Jumpsuit — was $76, now $40!
- Zesica Strapless Belted Jumpsuit — was $60, now $44!
The Best Prime Day Accessory Deals on Sale
When we see designer-style sunglasses on sale, we automatically grab our credit cards — especially when it’s a crowd favorite like this oval pair! These sunglasses have gold detailing, a sleek style and are now 20% off.
- Pavoi 14K Gold Plated Bracelet — was $21, now $18!
- Livho Polarized Sunglasses — was $15, now $10!
- Sojos Classic Round Vintage Sunglasses — was $20, now $15!
- Top Band Color Block Crossbody Bag — was $40, now $30!
- Banelu Small Sling Backpack — was $15, now $10!
- WearMe Pro Round Trendy Sunglasses — was $25, now $14!
- Queenoris Woven Vegan Leather Bag — was $70, now $16!
- FashionPuzzle Small Crescent Shoulder Bag — was $26, now $22!
- Sojos Retro Oval Sunglasses — was $20, now $16!
The Best Prime Day Shoe Deals on Sale
There’s nothing better than a pair of slip-on sandals during the summertime. These comfy slides will be your new go-tos! Grab them in white, brown, black or beige.
- The Drop Monika Flat H-band Slide Sandal — was $40, now $28!
- Soda Topic Espadrille Flatform Wedges — was $40, now $26!
- Cushionaire Luna Cork Footbed Sandal — was $50, now $30!
- Guess Genza Sneaker — was $89, now $79!
- Ustogi Flatform Slide Sandals — was $36, now $31!
- Skechers Bobs B Cute Shoe — was $45, now $35!
- KuaiLu Flip Flops for Women with Arch Support — was $20, now $16!
- Goosecret Platform Sandal with Arch Support — was $30, now $24!
- Eqaudes Platform Espadrille Sandal — was $50, now $40!