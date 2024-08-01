Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s nothing quite like a morning jog, especially during the summertime! It’s still somewhat quiet (a luxury if you live in a city like me!), the birds are chirping, it’s not too hot yet and the air smells a little like coffee — that’s not to mention there’s a strong sense of accomplishment walking in the door a sweaty mess at 8 a.m., already finished with a workout.

Would I consider myself a runner? If going on a four-mile pleasure run twice a week at my own pace counts, then yes! If it’s training for a marathon we’re talking about, count me out. I don’t typically run for speed unless I have some serious steam to blow off, but rather to clear my head for a great day ahead.

That said, I had my running era a few years ago, running 40 miles a week and breaking personal records as often as I could, so I know running and I know running shoes. I’ve tried dozens of varieties, looking for a pair with the best support, lightest weight and the ideal level of cushioning, all while having a high-fashion style that I can feel confident in. I recently got a pair of Hoka’s bestselling Clifton 9 running shoes and let me tell you: when you know, you know!

Get the Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoe for $145 at Zappos!

All it takes is one run to feel the “Hoka difference” people talk about. Designed for everyday runs and walking, these sneakers are a kicked-up version of the former model, featuring an extra-breathable knit upper, a lighter, more compact design and a compression-molded foam midsole that makes them feel cloud-like.

An improved outsole design, plush heel and highly responsive cushioning are just a few other perks that allow them to absorb shock and stabilize the feet every step of the way. They’re even taller and chunkier than the former version, too — three millimeters, to be exact — but with less weight, so you can rock the chunky shoe trend even while you sweat!

And that’s the other thing that sets these sneakers apart from other running shoes: the style! Since I got the all-white variety, these may be the most versatile shoes I own. I wore them with biker shorts and a long-sleeve tee for my run and wide-leg linen pants, a tank top and a crossbody bag for dinner out. And this is only the beginning . . . I plan to wear them with everything, running or not!

Reviewers can’t get enough either, one writing “Thank you Hoka for saving my life. It’s taken me 13 years to find the right shoes after going through 8 foot surgeries. These are all I can wear. This specific model, the Clifton 9, is superb. The colors are awesome, the support in the heel is unbelievable, the arch support, and the ample toe box room can’t be beat!”

There are 27 different varieties to choose from, so you’re destined to find your perfect match. See you on the trail!

