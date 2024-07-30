Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re a contemporary fashion aficionado, you know about retro glamour — we’re talking dramatic contrasts, layered skirts, shiny materials, polka dots, all the frills and all the fuss. There’s a certain charm this style emanates that just can’t be replicated with modern, boho or other style dresses . . . it’s truly one of a kind!

That said, it can be difficult to incorporate the style into your day-to-day routine. You don’t want to be over the top, but you also want to do it right. If you’re looking to “do it right” so to speak, adding a head-turning flair to your daily wardrobe ensemble without pushing it too far, you’re in the right place!

We gathered some retro glamour dresses for all sorts of occasions, casual and formal alike. None of the following dresses is the same; each has a unique design that nails the look in more ways than one. Read on to find your new favorite dress . . . of all time. Happy shopping, friends!

1. Cherry on top: It doesn’t have to be summertime to rock a cherry dress! You’ll be ready to run, skip and hop in this classic outfit — was $43, now $33!

2. 1950s flair: A keyhole tie and fitted sleeves make this vintage dress all the more enticing, especially in wine red — was $40, now $37!

3. Plaid princess: The maxi length, square neck, and tiered design are just a few things we adore about this retro number — was $31, now $28!

4. Feeling (light) blue: If you haven’t found a wedding guest dress yet, you’re welcome — we just found your new go-to — $48!

5. Polka dot party: What could be more vintage than polka dots? This swing dress has nearly 14,ooo fans giving it five stars — $35!

6. Super sweet: Strawberries printed on a flowy midi dress with a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps and a ribbed bust sounds like a dream — $46!

7. Classy gal: Elegant and chic, this v-neck wrap mini pairs perfectly with gold jewelry and a luxe-looking handbag — was $36, now $18!

8. Butterfly fly: An empire waist makes this butterfly printed dress all the more flattering — was $39, now $34!

9. Total steal: We can’t believe this fun and flirty floral dress is in the single-digit price range! Grab it in red, black or white — $9!

10. Main event: You don’t have to get this dress in a polka dot pattern, but it pairs perfectly with the ruffle sleeves — was $46, now $29!

11. Pretty in pink: A rayon, chinlon and spandex blend makes this showstopping dress stretchy and comfy — $40!

12. Fairy look: You’ll want to do everything in this flutter-sleeve dress from dancing and dining to sleeping and lounging — was $45, now $42!

13. Very versatile: Something about this dress screams Great Gatsby. Wear it to all of your friends’ birthday parties this season — $40!

14. Floral lace: This plus-size outfit features three-quarter sleeves, a midi length and built-in pockets you’d never expect to find — was $33, now $30!

15. Halter tie: Halter neck tanks and tops are in style, so why wouldn’t dresses be? This vintage frock combines sweet and sexy — $30!

16. You mean business: Even if you’re not in corporate America, you’ll look like you’re closing big deals in this slim-fitting pencil dress — $37!

17. Super satin: Short puff sleeves, decorative buttons, a pleated bust area and a sweetheart neckline give this dress a mysterious aura — was $46, now $38!

18. Linen look: Linen is the trendiest thing right now, so nail the look while bringing retro back with this mini — $9!

19. High society: Ready for the high tea at noon? This elegant sweater dress features gold buttons and decorative pockets — was $42, now $32!

20. Cap sleeves: This A-line cocktail dress looks a lot more expensive than it really is. Choose from over two dozen colors — $38!