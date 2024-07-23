Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to dress shopping and really anything for that matter, Amazon is a labyrinth. A simple search for a flattering dress brings up thousands and thousands of options, not to mention many options that aren’t really “options” for your budget, style and body type. It’s no wonder finding a flattering dress feels like a full-time job!

One of the best ways to find the ideal dress for your body type is to first figure out what your body type is. It sounds obvious, but you’d be surprised! From there, you can look for specific styles that highlight what you love and minimize what you don’t. Some dresses are very body type-specific while others are universally flattering, the latter being the hardest to find.

But we did it, folks! Well, technically they did it. Instead of simply listing our slimming favorites, we’re turning to our trusty Amazon reviewers for inspiration. Each of these dresses are coined “slimming” by handfuls of reviewers, all with unique bodies and styles.

So get ready to meet your new outfit obsession. You’ll be covered for casual and dressy occasions alike! Don’t thank Us . . . thank them.

1. Super stretchy: Casual and sleeveless, this tank maxi dress is made of a stretchy polyester and spandex material that flows loosely from the bodice to the floor — $37!

2. Nautical flair: Something about stripes, especially blue and white ones, screams yacht wife. Nail the aesthetic with espadrille sandals — was $29, now $23!

3. Floral fun: Even if you don’t typically lean toward florals, you’ll love the endless versatility of this flutter sleeve midi — $47!

4. Our favorite: We can’t get over the button front and European look of this one-of-a-kind number. Pockets are just a bonus — $27!

5. Head-turner: Get ready to have a ton of people asking you about your dress. This dress combines ruffles and a tiered design for the ultimate trendy style — $55!

6. Classy and cute: If you’re looking for a dress that yields the “perfect fit”, check out this dress that can be a church dress or beach dress — was $41, now $32!

7. Formal best: Wedding on the agenda? This halter-neck midi dress has a tiered design, pleated material and a luxe aura that you’ll have to see to believe — $56!

8. Beach babe: If you’ve got it, flaunt it! The v-neck and cutout design add a layer of sexy to any look. This dress comes in a bunch of different colors, so take your pick — $48!

9. Simple elegance: Quiet luxury alert! This short-sleeve dress features a wrap style that highlights your bust in a modest way — $33!

10. Bodycon fit: You don’t have to grab this dress in green, but you’ll enter your garden girl era if you do! Wear it with strappy sandals for a summery look — was $43, now $34!

11. Party time: We’ve never seen a dress quite like this one! Compliments are guaranteed wherever you choose to wear it — $46!

12. Boho sundress: Warm weather calls for a go-to sundress that you can pair with sneakers for the day to day. This dress can also be a poolside cover-up — was $26, now $20!

13. Ultra-flattering find: The search ends for a dress that ruches the midsection without looking like it’s ruching the midsection! We’re adding this one to the wardrobe rotation STAT — was $35, now $25!