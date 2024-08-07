Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You don’t have to be a skincare guru to know the importance of cleansing. The image of dirt, oil, sunscreen and makeup leaving the pores is enough to get most people on some sort of cleansing regimen, whether in the shower or right before bed.

Related: 9 Best Glow-Inducing Self-Tanning Mousses on Amazon — Starting at Just $10 Why limit yourself to having a golden glow for just three months (and maybe a week or two post-vacay) of the year? A sunkissed look is, at the very least, confidence-inducing; we would go as far as to call it revolutionary for many of Us! When we’re bronzed, our skin looks clearer, smoother, more even […]

But if having dry skin makes you shudder at the idea of cleansing, you’re probably just using the wrong cleanser! A good cleanser shouldn’t leave your skin dry, cracked or irritated, but rather hydrated, glowy and clean — and ready to absorb your moisturizer, of course.

Face masks and clay formulas aren’t suitable for everyday use, but gentle cleansers are and should be part of your daily routine. To make things easier, we gathered seven of our favorite face cleansers that won’t strip your skin of moisture, but hydrate and revitalize it in the toxin-removing process!

So read on to see our cleansing saviors and get ready to glow!

Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA Cleanser

You can’t go wrong with the household staple Cetaphil, especially when you’re using this new launch that contains salicylic acid, mandelic acid and gluconolactone. Don’t let “exfoliating” scare you . . . it’s gentle enough for daily use!

Get the Cetaphil Gentle Exfoliating SA Cleanser for $10 on Amazon!

Tower 28 Beauty SOS Hydrating Gel Cleanser

Instead of a foaming cleanser, try this hydrating gel cleanser and makeup remover duo that soothes inflammation, hydrates and balances the skin. It contains zero sulfates, fragrances, soaps or foaming agents that dry out the skin!

Get the Tower 28 Beauty SOS Hydrating Gel Cleanser and Makeup Remover for $20 at Sephora!

Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Cleansing Water

Over 13,000 people agree: This cleansing water deserves a five-star rating. Designed for sensitive skin and tested by both dermatologists and ophthalmologists, this formula removes dirt, impurities and even some pollution!

Get the Garnier Skin Naturals Micellar Cleansing Water for $8 on Amazon!

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser

You’ve probably tried Aveeno products before, but have you tried its soothing oat-based facial cleanser? This fragrance-free formula is made for dry skin, so you won’t have that funky tight feeling or any irritation after cleansing.

Get the Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Facial Cleanser for $8 (originally $9) on Amazon!

Fablerune Rose Clay and Lavender Cleanser

It’s on the pricier end, but it’s worth every dollar! This cleanser contains vitamins and omegas that hydrate, deeply cleanse and balance the skin’s natural pH, helping to prevent breakouts. Rose clay, licorice, cucumber and lavender are just a few of the superstar ingredients!

Get the Fablerune Rose Clay and Lavender Facial Cleanser for $36 at Fablerune!

Burt’s Bees Gentle Cream Cleanser

This aloe vera-based cream cleanser is as gentle as it gets! It removes dirt and oil without stripping the skin’s natural barrier. The formula includes nutrient-rich botanicals and other all-natural ingredients that earned it the National Eczema Association Seal of Acceptance!

Get the Burt’s Bees Gentle Cream Cleanser for $9 (originally $10) on Amazon!

Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Foaming Face Wash

It’s (literally and figuratively) bliss! Foaming face washes tend to contain a slew of skin-irritating chemicals, but this clean beauty find contains glow-inducing rose water, willow bark extract and colloidal gold that yield radiant skin.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Bliss Rose Gold Rescue Foaming Face Wash for $11 (originally $24) on Amazon!