Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Why limit yourself to having a golden glow for just three months (and maybe a week or two post-vacay) of the year? A sunkissed look is, at the very least, confidence-inducing; we would go as far as to call it revolutionary for many of Us!

When we’re bronzed, our skin looks clearer, smoother, more even and more radiant, not to mention we walk around with a one-of-a-kind swagger that comes with feeling confident. There’s nothing quite like a Tahiti glow . . . unless you recreate it at home, that is!

Related: This Amazon Nail Repair Polish Revived My (Severely) Damaged Nails I never used to care about the health or strength of my nails. After all, if they’re always covered with dip powder, why would it matter what they look like underneath? Getting my nails done every three weeks kept my natural nails covered 24/7, so the only time I really saw them was at the […]

If you haven’t entered into the self-tanning world yet, or if you have and haven’t had the greatest experience, you probably think having a tan is a seasonal thing — but think again! We’re here to tell you that you can have a vacation-like skin tone all year round without the orange hues typically associated with self-tanning.

We rounded up our favorite self-tanning mousses on Amazon guaranteed to make you look and feel like an island princess. Just follow standard self-tanning protocol (exfoliating and shaving 24 hours ahead, using a mitt, applying in circular motions, the like) and you’re good to go!

Isle of Paradise Express Self-Tanning Mousse

Why wait? This color-correcting formula starts working in as little as 30 minutes while locking in hydration. Leave it on for longer for a deeper color!

Get the Isle of Paradise Express Self-Tanning Mousse for $32 on Amazon!

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse

Take it from Us . . . this brand is worth the splurge. This clear formula ensures you don’t have any transfer to your clothes and sheets. Phew!

Get the Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse for $44 (originally $49) on Amazon!

Tanologist Express Self Tan Mousse Foam

Juniper, pink grapefruit, resin extract and goji berry are just a few of the superstar ingredients in this skin-firming formula. Plus, it’s 100% vegan!

Get the Tanologist Express Self Tan Mousse Foam for $13 (originally $18) on Amazon!

Coco & Eve Bali Body Self Tanner

If you know self-tanning, you know Coco and Eve. This foam is certain to give you a Bali-looking glow without the streaks, funky smells or stickiness.

Get the Coco & Eve Bali Body Self Tanner for $38 on Amazon!

Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam

Made in Australia, this lightweight formula is enriched with hydrating aloe vera and coconut that will transport you to a tropical island, even if you’re in Illinois.

Get the Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam for $24 on Amazon!

Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Mousse

Go organic! This sunless tanner is free of sulfates and parabens and full of botanical extracts that restore skin elasticity. Plus, the formula dries in rapid time.

Get the Beauty by Earth Self Tanner Mousse for $35 (originally $42) on Amazon!

Bali Body Self-Tanning Mousse

Have sensitive skin? This nourishing formula is perfect for you (and even if you don’t!). Along with hydrating ingredients, this tanner is comes with a streak-free guarantee!

Get the Bali Body Self-Tanning Mousse for $30 on Amazon!

B.Tan Dark Self Tanner

Yes, the bestselling sunless tanner on Amazon is under $10! This viral mousse is a surefire way to look like you spent thousands on a beach vacation.

Get the B.Tan Dark Self Tanner for $10 on Amazon!

St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Mousse

Fast-acting and deep, this luxe mousse allows you to customize the color of your tan. One hour is all you need for a sunkissed glow while three will leave you deep bronze!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the St. Tropez Self-Tan Express Mousse for $46 on Amazon!