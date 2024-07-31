Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you do a quick Google search into the harms of curling your lashes with too much gusto, you’ll understand why it’s a big no-no, especially after applying mascara. Lash curlers can damage and even pull out your delicate lashes, leading to thinning, patchiness and overall weakness — not what we want for thick, voluminous lashes!

The chances of tearing out your lashes are diminished significantly when you curl your lashes correctly, but you’re still clamping and bending them in an unnatural way that may cause damage. I don’t know about you, but if there’s a way to avoid the damage completely while still having curled lashes, I’d be all about it . . .

Get the LYS Beauty Lash Confidence Curling Mascara for $19 at Sephora!

And that there is! There’s nothing quite like full, dramatic eyelashes when it comes to livening up your look and mascara is arguably the most important makeup routine step to achieve it. This clean and vegan mascara does double duty, not only lengthening and volumizing but giving the lashes a curl so bold you’ll wonder why you ever used a lash curler in the first place.

It contains ingredients like date fruit extract, saffron flower extract (enriched with vitamin A, magnesium and calcium) and avocado oil, all of which are powerhouses on their own and superheroes when combined. Date extract is rich in fatty acids that retain moisture while saffron extract and avocado oil strengthen the hairs, preventing future damage and loss. It’s a dream team of ingredients, all without animal products, gluten, alcohol, acrylate or other harsh chemicals!

This formula is allergy-tested and ophthalmologist-tested too, so you won’t have to worry about irritation — even if you have sensitive eyes! In a consumer perception study, zero percent of users had irritation. Instead, 93% saw longer lashes, 92% saw more volumized lashes and 88% stated they didn’t need a lash curler when using this mascara!

The mascara only comes in jet black, ideal for anyone who loves a dramatic and bold flair. If you prefer a more subtle look, however, just do a few light strokes — you’ll get a wide-awake look without the drama. And no matter how much mascara you use, you won’t experience any smudging, flaking or clumping. Thank goodness!

One reviewer highlights the fan effect of this mascara, stating, “Both lengthens and volumizes my lashes in one coat. Somehow it makes it look like I have more lashes than I do. I get a fan effect, and I can easily and quickly build it to look dramatic which I love. It lasted all day on me without smudging, despite having teary eyes. Zero irritation which is exceptional too.”

This mascara should probably be more expensive than it is, but I’m not complaining. At under $20, I’d say it’s a steal!

