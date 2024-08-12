Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Say goodbye to that old pair of sweatpants you got in college and hello to an elevated alternative that will make you look, feel and act like you own real estate assets abroad! We’re all about comfort here, so we’re not talking about expensive-looking pants that skimp on the cozy factor. Nope — we gathered 14 loose lounge pants that are soft on the skin, ultra-trendy and comfier than sweats!

You can wear these pants with a tank top, cardigan, sweater or t-shirt. Regardless of how you style them, you’ll look totally luxe! And if you’re shopping on a budget, no worries — all of these lounge pants are under $29 on Amazon. The only “catch” is that we anticipate they’ll sell out quickly . . . so grab yours before everyone else does!

Favorites below!

1. Yoga class: We love the light beige hue for an extra classy flair. This lounge pant has a stretchy waistband that will make you forget you’re even wearing pants!

2. Pajama party: An elastic waist and drawstring will make these cotton pants feel like they were made just for you. Slippers are essential!

3. Dressed up: You don’t have to limit yourself to the couch when you wear these linen-looking pants! Wear them to work, dinner with your boo and even to the beach!

4. Aviator huh?: If you’re familiar with high-end brands, you know Aviator Nation. This lookalike pant is fleece-lined for extra insulation during the chilly months . . . or when the AC is too intense.

5. Crossover design: Talk about flattering! A crossover design gives you the illusion of a slimmer waist. You’ll look and feel like a million (and a half) bucks!

6. Classy act: Whether you wear these to yoga, on a long walk or to a wine and movie night, the wide-leg flare design will give you the ultra-trendy style you seek.

7. Bamboo-based: Nothing says luxe quite like a silky viscose and spandex fabric. These cozy pants have pockets and a stretchy waistband that doesn’t squeeze, poke or itch.

8. Clean girl: Nail the clean girl aesthetic by wearing these casual yoga pants with a white tank, gold jewelry and an oversized zip-up sweatshirt!

9. Real knit: If you want to look like you own a boat somewhere in the Caribbean, you’re going to want to check out these brand-new ribbed lounge pants influencers rave about.

10. Silky satin: Skip the cotton and try these luxe-looking pajama bottoms with trendy ruffle hems! Cooling and lightweight, you’ll never want to take these things off.

11. Sweet and sophisticated: A thicker material makes these polyester, viscose and elastane pants ideal for winter. The high waist design tucks everything in for an extra flattering fit!

12. Capri length: A hybrid between a capri and a jogger makes these comfy pants one of a kind. Thousands of customers came back to give them five stars!

13. Fashion statement: Wear them with sneakers, slippers or strappy sandals depending on the occasion! We adore the versatility of these flowy jogger pants.

14. Bridal style: You don’t have to be getting married to rock these sexy pants with a blue and white porcelain design! Grab a pair for yourself or for your bestie . . . or both!