The bloating struggle is real, especially around that time of the month. Whether due to your hormone cycle, a carb-heavy meal, food sensitivities or too much fizz, there are plenty of reasons our bellies bloat. Unless you have an underlying health condition that needs to be addressed, know that bloating is a normal thing that we all have to manage . . . some of Us more than others!

That said, bloating is uncomfortable and typically ill-timed; you’ll lounge around the house bloat-free until it’s time to get dressed for your best friend’s wedding. Is it annoying? Yes. Is it the end of the world? Not when you can hide it so well that you almost look more svelte!

Loose fabrics, pieces that flow outward from the ribcage, smocked bodices, A-line styles and patterned pieces help to cover up bloating, but the right ones combine these elements to make you look and feel like the model you are. (Remember: You’re always a model, bloated or not!)

We gathered 20 of our favorite bloat-hiding outfits on Amazon to keep you cute, comfy and confident while you stun. So read on and make the driveway your runway!

Bloat-Hiding Dresses

1. Boho queen: You’ll fall in love with the way this pattern maxi drapes over your body while making you look like a total trendsetter!

2. Hey there, doll: Simple and sweet, this babydoll mini dress has a below-the-bra seam that flares it out. Talk about flattering!

3. Puff sleeves: You don’t have to get this free spirit-looking dress in bright pink, but you’ll get tons of compliments if you do!

4. Head turner: A shallow v-neck, knee length and loose fit make this beachy dress both fashionable and modest enough for any occasion.

5. Flirty floral: It doesn’t matter what season it is . . . we love florals! Flutter sleeves are icing on the cake with this fairy-like dress.

6. Crowd favorite: Thousands (and thousands) of reviewers adore this stretchy tank maxi dress, especially because it has secret pockets.

7. Family-approved: Obsessed is an understatement. This midi has zigzag hems and detailing on the skirt that will instantly earn your approval!

8. We’re in tiers: The square neck and puff sleeve combo is everything we want in a dress and more — zero squeezing required!

9. Garden girl: Something about this dress screams Nashville while at the same time emanating an au natural elegance.

10. Artsy vibe: Even if you don’t consider yourself artsy, this dainty ruffle-sleeve dress will make you look like you are a well-accomplished artist on the side.

11. Date night: Got a fancy occasion on the agenda? No problem! This solid dress is ideal for everything from the office to a nice dinner with your boo.

Bloat-Hiding Sets

12. Texture person: Cozy, loose and soft on the skin, this polyester and spandex blend top and pants set is lightweight for all-day comfort.

13. Rich mom: A lounge set can only mean one thing . . . rich mom alert! This beige outfit has wide-leg pants and a short-sleeve tee.

14. Getting married: These dressed-up joggers and an off-the-shoulder top will have everyone around you on one knee!

15. Laid back: Waffle knit material, a loose waistband, a slouchy top and an adjustable drawstring short make this a comfort queen’s dream!

16. Button up: Wear it from the couch to the gala! This matching set is loose and ribbed, both of which conceal a food baby perfectly.

17. Stripes, please!: No need to settle for a solid color set if you prefer the bells and whistles! This striped knit top has an ultra-relaxed fit.

18. Open or closed: On days when you’re not bloated, you can wear this cotton set wide open with a tank top!

19. Always oversized: We couldn’t be happier this loose set is so trendy. Wear it with slippers around the house or sneakers for errands!

20. Vacation mode: The pattern and long-sleeve style make this casual two-piece set look totally European . . . we’re thinking Italy!