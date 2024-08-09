Your account
14 Amazon Outfit Sets Under $30 To Look Like You’re Worth Millions . . . or More

By
luxe
Getty Images

It’s matching set season! Well, when isn’t it matching set season? Whether you’re rocking a summery coastal outfit or a two-piece sweatsuit during the winter, sets are always in style . . . no complaints here!

But if you’re like Us and don’t want to buy only seasonal attire, but rather outfits that can be worn all year round, you’re in the right place. Luxe-looking attire isn’t seasonal, so you can wear it all year while looking like you do something in private equity and have a house abroad. We can get behind that!

When you combine the matching set trend with a luxe-looking style (and a tight budget) you get these expensive-looking outfits that are secretly under $30. We’re loading our carts with these sets for both casual and dressy occasions! You’re guaranteed to find your new favorite outfit below, so read on!

Casual

1. Sparkling water only: Cozy and chic, this ribbed lounge set has biker shorts and a loose top that is flowy, soft and ultra-luxe — was $20, now $14!

2. Passive income: You’re a bigwig in your career. A contrasting line hem gives this set a classy flair, especially since it’s black and white — was $50, now $30!

3. Rich mom: It’s comfy central around here! You’ll look like Barbie while you frolic about. The lantern sleeves are darling — $25!

4. European flair: Maybe it’s the zigzag design of the short-sleeve top or the thick material, but something about this outfit screams Lake Como — was $36, now $29!

5. Pilates all day: This sporty tank and shorts set will keep you cool while you relax in the mansion. Grab it in one of 20 different colors — was $29, now $27!

6. Gold credit card: A ribbed knit material, ruffle hems, an elastic waist and a crew neck are just a few highlights — was $20, now $15!

7. Vacationing 24/7: Whether you wear this set on the plane (private jet) or to the grocery store, you’re bound to get some compliments — was $36, now $22!

Dressy

8. Range Rover: If you have a wedding, baby shower, birthday party or any other occasion on the agenda, you need this puff-sleeve top and maxi skirt set — was $20, now $18!

9. Yacht somewhere: We’re in love with this high-neck set, especially since it’s made of a stretchy and soft polyester, viscose and elastane blend — $30!

10. Penthouse look: Satin all the way! This outfit is designed to flatter your waist while lantern sleeves add a trendy flair — $20!

11. Weekend abroad: Linen is beyond sophisticated! This set is a cotton and linen blend that’s airy, lightweight and skin-soft — $12!

12. Designer-looking: Yes, this set is labeled “pajamas”, but wear it with strappy heels and a handbag and you’ve got a silky slay — $30!

13. High-end only: Reviewers are obsessed with this mock neck outfit, one advising Us to “run to buy it now” . . . on it — was $45, now $30!

14. Gala ready: Date night every night? This off-the-shoulder outfit should be way more expensive than it is — was $37, now $30!

