Hey there, fit fam! If you’re a gal who loves the gym, court or trail as much as you love your favorite brunch restaurant, we understand you. There’s nothing better than a yummy meal with friends after a game of tennis or a quick pilates class!

A major part of matching the court-to-brunch aesthetic is dressing the part. Not only does a cute workout outfit help you perform better (dress for success, are we right?), but it’s also a practical way to make your day more efficient. You can go straight to brunch as long as you’re not smelly! If you are, we recommend outdoor seating.

To help you nail the luxe sporty girl look at any stop along the way, we gathered some of our favorite outfits from places like Amazon, Lily Pulitzer, Lululemon and more. Scroll on to find your new go-to!

Dresses

Hard to believe: We’re shocked this workout dress is just that, a workout dress! It could very well pass as a going-out dress, brunch dress, birthday dress and any other mini-dress occasion.

Total trendsetter: The square neck and short sleeve combo is everything! A trendy slit in the front shows off your legs while reminding the world that yes, you’re wearing shorts.

Golfer gal: A v-neck, collar style, high back and flare-out skirt will give you the “golfcore” look you seek. This dress happens to be over half off right now too, so you’ll want to take advantage of it!

Loose and airy: Nobody wants something squeezing their midsection after a large meal. This loose and flowy Amazon dress will make you feel like a million bucks.

Lululemon find: This medium-support dress is so comfy that you just might want to sleep in it. The buttery-soft Nulu fabric is iconic, especially for sweaty workouts.

Pockets too? There’s no reason to settle when it comes to dresses. This pleated dress comes in a bunch of different colors that scream summer! Wear it with sneakers or sandals.

Sets

Eyelet fabric: Obsessed is an understatement. This Luxletic skort and long-sleeve top duo from Lilly Pulitzer has built-in UPF 50+ protection for all of your outdoor workouts.

Why pick?: Get three pieces in one with this sporty workout set! It includes a zip-up jacket, sports bra and flattering leggings that will make you feel as good as you look.

Asymmetrical style: Ribbed material, an asymmetrical design and a nice crop are just a few things that make this activewear set so popular. We can’t believe it’s only $6!

Real deal: Stretchy and soft, this Spanx tank and skort combo is guaranteed to be your new go-to, especially given the chic color options. Think golf, tennis and pickleball!

Coffee in hand: This Amazon tracksuit will keep you as comfy as you run errands, attend a yoga class and grab brunch, of course! Wear it with layered jewelry for an ultra-chic style.

Leveled up: This mauve color has our hearts. This short-sleeve workout set triples as a trendy athleisure outfit and a lounge outfit, too! The biker shorts will keep you cool.