Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Deciding what to wear on a daily basis is actually somewhat challenging, especially if you’re bored with your current selection. If the lack of inspiration pushes you towards loungewear or a top and bottom combo you’ve worn too many times, we feel that . . . especially at this point of the season!

Related: Meet My New Uniform — This Loose $28 Amazon Lounge Set Feels Like Real Silk In my humble opinion, the only thing worse than being too cold while lounging around the house is being too hot. Grabbing a blanket and snuggling up with your pup on the couch are simple . . . it’s trying to cool down without doubling the energy bill that’s a struggle, especially during the warm […]

But maybe you’ve forgotten that dresses and two-piece sets exist and are not only options, but great options. There doesn’t have to be a fancy occasion to wear a dress or set; in fact, you can wear them daily, even if you lean on the chill girl side!

It’s about finding the right outfit. To make things easier on you, we gathered 13 casual dresses and sets that you can wear every day while still maintaining your calm, cool and collected status. These pieces start at just $14, so let’s jump in!

1. Absolute favorite: The slouchy fit and relaxed style are everything you want in a casual dress and more! This Acelitt ribbed t-shirt dress will turn some heads for sure.

2. Button up, buttercup: Buttons going up the front give this Wneedu dress its laid-back flair while the flutter sleeves make it ever so girly.

3. Total showstopper: This Maurices quarter-zip dress is selling out fast and we see why! It comes in black, green and gray, so good luck choosing just one.

4. Flattering find: If you’ve got it (which you do), flaunt it! This bodycon Btfbm tank dress is all types of flattering, especially given the ruched midsection and irregular hem.

5. World traveler: Something about the loose button-up style of this casual Pygfemr dress screams ‘vacationing in Barcelona’. We adore the relaxed fit!

6. Hidden pockets: You can wear this JuneFish dress to go skateboarding with the guys or to brunch with the gals. The wine red hue is swoon-worthy!

7. So darling: Have you ever seen such a simple yet sophisticated outfit? This is a Petal and Pup must-have for summer, vacationing and beyond.

8. Ruffle midi: The v-neck and flutter sleeve combo lengthens your upper body, a perk you didn’t know you needed! This Anrabess dress comes in endless colors, too.

9. Splurge-worthy: This Saylor dress is worth every dollar and more! Made of 100% cotton, it has a sturdy yet soft feel that you’ll want to sleep in.

10. Pretty pleated: Pleated material, a simple design, loose fit and tasteful length are just a few things we love about this Hotouch find.

11. Bubble sleeves: A sweetheart neckline makes this Maurices dress feel dressy while the brown color gives it a more chill day-to-day vibe. Grab it on sale!

12. Naughty-cal: Maxi dresses are an easy way to “set it and forget it” when it comes to choosing an outfit. This striped short-sleeve maxi from Dokotoo will be on repeat!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

13. Bestseller alert: Speaking of stripes, this knee-length Uvn dress has a trendy tie waist design that flatters without squeezing or constricting.