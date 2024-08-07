Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s luxe, it’s chic, it’s classy . . . we’re talking about rich mom style! If you’ve ever stepped foot in a high-end suburb, you know the drill. There’s never a shortage of oversized sunglasses, tote bags, Range Rovers and designer clothes — especially nice tops — in colors like black, white, beige and taupe. Obsessed!

Even if you don’t fall into the real rich mom category, there’s nothing like looking like a million bucks to feel like it. If you’re like Us and want to update your wardrobe with some tops that will make you look and feel expensive, all while convincing the world you have a real estate portfolio in Beverly Hills, read on!

Whether you’re looking for a tank, a short-sleeve top or a long-sleeve top, you’re destined to find it on Amazon. Happy shopping!

Tanks

High neck: Pleated and chic, this classy everyday tank pairs beautifully with some dangle earrings, jeans and your favorite handbag — $18!

New go-to: Layering season is coming up . . . you need some tanks to wear with cardigans! And no, there’s no such thing as too many tanks — $20!

Silk-looking: You’ll adore the way this silky satin top drapes loosely over your body. It’s so comfortable that you may forget you’re wearing clothes — was $24, now $18!

Keyhole halter: Get ready for the compliments to start rolling in when you wear this dazzling tank top with a trendy keyhole style — was $15, now $10!

Party starter: Something about this v-neck top gives Nashville gal energy, especially when worn with jeans — $29!

Short-Sleeve Tops

Lace sleeves: We can’t get over how delicate these sleeves are! The curved v-neckline adds a sexy twist — was $35, now $15!

Ribbed knit: Solid-colored and slim-fitting, this t-shirt top is anything but basic. Reviewers can’t seem to get enough — $20!

Texture girl: Whether with food or clothes, we’re all about the texture. This cap-sleeve top has a wavy vertical design that lengthens the torso — $20!

Swiss dot: Pair this darling top with a pair of white jeans this summer or black pants during the cooler months — was $27, now $25!

Casual . . . ish: Dress this top up or down as you please! Described as “very flattering” by endless reviewers, you’ll have confidence in more ways than one — $18!

Long-Sleeve Tops

One of a kind: Have you ever seen such trendy sleeves? This mock neck blouse is ideal for all the recitals and dance performances on your kids’ agendas — was $27, now $20!

Super satin: Linen and satin are rich mom staples, so take your pick! This blouse comes in a variety of colors, but we adore the pink — $29!

Off the shoulder: No sleeves needed! This off-shoulder top is stretchy, slimming and versatile for pretty much any occasion on your (or your son’s) agenda — $24!

Professional flair: It doesn’t matter if you work in an office or if home is your office . . . you’ll look like you close million-dollar deals on the daily — $28!

Bell sleeves: Whether you choose to half-tuck it in the front or leave it flowing, this shiny top is guaranteed to turn some (many) heads — was $28, now $20!

Somewhat floral: If you want something patterned but not too patterned, check out this khaki and white long-sleeve shirt — was $26, now $21!

The perfect fit: You’ll want to wear this blouse every single day — guaranteed! Wear it with jeans for a casual night out with the girls — $26!