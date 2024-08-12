Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re anything like Us, you’re probably still holding on to decades-old college tees and linty leggings. Every now and then, it’s good to undergo a closet refresh to purge wardrobe essentials you don’t get much wear out of anymore. What better way to spruce up your wardrobe than a quick trip to Amazon? The e-tailer is stocked with affordable wardrobe essentials that keep you comfortable and cute for under $25!

Whether you need to replace your favorite socks or swap out your favorite sports bra, Amazon has you covered. Get ready to upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Check out our top picks ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re heading to a workout class or want to get pesky underwire bras a rest, you can’t go wrong with this comfy sports bra — was $30, now $17!

2. Basic Instincts: Does it get more basic than a crisp, white tee? We don’t think so! This affordable find is made from high-quality fabric — was $20, now $12!

3. No Socks, No Problem: Don’t worry about socks killing your outfits. These no-show socks have grips on the heel that make them stay in place — was $15, now $12!

4. Luxe Lookalike: Chunky sandals are always a hit during the summer. These designer lookalikes are ultra-comfy and affordable — was $31, now $21!

5. Stretchy Find: Go for a run without worrying about thigh chaffing with these lightweight shorts— was $28, now $25!

6. Black Out: There are so many different ways you can style this all-black tee. It’s comfortable and so versatile —$11!

7. Business Babe: Yes, you can totally elevate your work wear collection without going in the red. These flowy trousers have a high, paper bag waist-line and a cinching belt— $17!

8. Vacay Slay: Are you heading to a water park anytime soon? Stock up on these comfy water shoes — $17!

9. Olive It: You’ll get so much wear out of this two-piece half-zip sweater and sweatpants set— $25!

10. Everyday Slay: Need a new everyday item? This all-white tank top pairs so well with everything from jeans to mini skirts and dressy trousers — $18!

11. All About Oversized: You’ll feel like you’re cuddling underneath a blanket when you wear this oversized jumpsuit — $19!

12. Cap-Sleeve Serve: This black tee is the epitome of an elevated basic. The cap-sleeves are the ultimate upgrade — $14!

13. Walking on Sunshine: You’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud in these bestselling flip-flops — $9!

14. Last but Not Least: Girls night out just got a little hotter, courtesy of this little white dress — was $35, now just $24!