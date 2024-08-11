Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you didn’t know, you should probably start your soft era. Essentially, the soft girl era is one where you prioritize relaxation and self-care through various methods — i.e., clothing, home decor, etc. What’s more, Amazon is a great place to find all your soft girl-era essentials, and we found the fashion finds that will help elevate your vibe!

Whether it’s structured trousers or flowy maxi dresses, there is a sleek, easy fashion piece that will help you live your soft girl era as stylishly as possible. We rounded up 15 sleek, easy fashion finds to help elevate your soft girl era — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Zeagoo knit top is an elevated take on the traditional T-shirt — we’re obsessed with the color options — was $31, now just $29!

2. Oversized Vibes: This Blencot half-zip sweatshirt is perfect for lounging around the house or running errands — was $38, now just $29!

3. Easy, Breezy: By now, you probably know that we love breezy pants. These Ueue linen palazzo pants check all of our boxes — just $32!

4. Comfy Casual: If you need more versatile, cozy options in your closet, this Saodimallsu cap sleeve top should be on your list. It’s sleeveless — which helps with overheating — and it comes in several neutral colors — was $41, now just $20!

5. Coordinated Elegance: This Anrabess two-piece outfit exudes rich mom energy without doing too much — was $52, now just $47!

6. Color Queen: We love this Tankaneo striped set because it’s so eye-catching and uses a knitted fabric for a supple, snuggly feel — just $52!

7. Everyday Essential: These Gap pull-on pants have straight legs for a simple silhouette that you can pair with anything — was $50, now just $25!

8. Snuggles, Please: For the girl trying to organize their closet for fall, this Evaless striped sweater is sure to become your new favorite — was $40, now just $37!

9. Lazy Daze: This Aelson T-shirt romper is roomy and baggy enough for anything — just $27!

10. Simplicity Is Key: This Anrabess sleeveless sundress is flowy and has spaghetti straps for an edgy alternative — was $50, now just $44!

11. Buttoned Up: We can’t get over this Automet two-piece outfit because of its billowing button down and relaxed shorts — just $40!

12. Dainty Energy: This Cupshe lace maxi dress is perfect for the girl who wants boho, flirty vibes — was $60, now just $38!

13. On Trend: This Zeagoo satin skirt will help you stay on trend and look elevated at the same time — was $39, now just $37!

14. Hot Mama: For those who like voluminous dresses that won’t make too much of a bold statement, this Dokotoo spaghetti strap dress is right up your alley — just $41!

15. Maxed Out: This Nashalyly maxi skirt has boho vibes and it’s so airy — just $33!