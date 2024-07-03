Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that summer is officially here, we want to fully embrace every second of flowy maxi dress season that we possibly can. Unfortunately for Us larger bust girlies, finding ones that flatter our breasts just right isn’t always the easiest. So, to help, we rounded 16 of the very best maxi dresses that fit larger busts better — and they start at $15.

To form our lineup, we sifted through thousands of dresses from your favorite retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom and Anthropologie to find ones that’ll fit you and your girls the best. To our luck, we were able to find several different maxi styles and designs that are made to fit larger busts better. From simple sundress styles you can wear every day to trendier styles for special occasions, we found one that’ll suit your style best below.

Related: 14 Casual Summer Dresses That Flatter and Support Larger Busts — Under $60 ‘Tis the season for sun, fun and summer dresses. They’re easy breezy fashion essentials that you can dress up for formal occasions and style down for more casual activities. Since many of Us anticipate warm weather and endless enjoyment, it’s only right to ensure that we look as stunning as we feel. Right now, we’re […]

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This milkmaid-style maxi dress got our absolute favorite award for three reasons: It fits larger busts, it has a flattering, waist-cinching design and it has an affordable price point — $30!

2. Runner-Up: There are so many reasons to love this ruched, strapless dress, but we’ll point out a few: It’s stylish and versatile, it comes in several color options and it has pockets — was $46, now $37!

3. No Cleavage, No Problem: If you’re someone who’s on the more modest side of fashion, we suggest you take a look at this T-shirt style dress, which shows absolutely no cleavage — was $43, now $35!

4. A Plus-Size Slay: Made for all body shapes and sizes, this comfortable and beachy maxi dress with pockets comes in sizes S-5X — $30!

5. Travel-Friendly Find: Made of a lightweight rayon fabric, this maxi dress will be easy to roll into your suitcase and roll out to wear to the beach on vacation — was $50, now $45!

6. Simple but Stylish: Pair this ruffle-sleeve, tiered maxi dress with sandals or heels throughout the summer for endless fashionable ‘fits — $70!

Related: 19 Best Bodysuits to Comfortably Support and Flatter Larger Busts Feel comfy and confident in these different bodysuits that are perfectly designed for larger chests and plus sizes — details

7. Vacation Mode: Perfect for vacation date nights or family pictures, this flowy maxi dress features a smocked bodice, lace trim details and a ruffled skirt — was $70, now $60!

8. Boho Babe: For a romantic, boho look, this maxi dress features an intricate floral lace throughout, flowy skirt and sheer short sleeves — was $70, now $51!

9. Trendsetter: Be a total fashion trendsetter in this bold, graphic print maxi dress that gives European style vibes — was $21, now $15!

10. Luxe Linen: With its trendy yet classic drop-waist design, luxe linen fabric and side pockets, this maxi dress from The Drop looks way more expensive than it is — $80!

11. Effortless Style: Truly an effortless style, all you have to do is throw on this smocked, maxi sundress from Hollister to elevate your whole look — $60!

12. Classy Chic Style: Great for elevated summer occasions like brunches or weddings is this tiered maxi dress from Anthropologie that comes in so many gorgeous prints to choose from like floral and geometric — $168!

13. Night Out: Summer nights out such as for an anniversary or a gala will require a chic pleated dress like this one from Banana Republic that has a waist-cinching design, pockets and a flounced hem — was $170, now $85!

14. Chill Vibes: The great thing about this comfy T-shirt dress is that even though it can be dressed up for errand-running and coffee dates, it also doubles as loungewear — was $43, now $35!

15. Show the Shoulders! Show off your shoulders in this ruffled, off-the-shoulder maxi style that comes in sizes XS-3X — $26!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

16. Last but Not Least: A true everyday dress, this maxi style from Steve Madden can be dressed up with heels for work and down with sandals for weekends. It comes in several colors — $39!