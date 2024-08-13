Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

I really hate to admit it, but summer is coming to an end (say it ain’t so!). The only thing that is stopping my seasonal depression from coming on hard and fast is this year’s fall fashion trends. While I may be sad to kiss summer goodbye, there’s no denying I’ll be stepping out in style with the season’s hottest trends.

You may be surprised by some of fall 2024’s trends, but they’re all easily attainable and oh-so wearable. So are you going to embrace the farmhouse chic look or keep going all in on boho? Or maybe you’ll relive your high school glory days with an upgraded preppy look and some silky soft garments. I encourage you to mix and match our favorite upcoming trends of the season below!

Farmhouse Chic

1. Little House . . . in the City: Blend the rustic farmhouse aesthetic with a city slicker maxi skirt silhouette for a wardrobe staple that will add a bit of romance to any fall look. This one from Idealsanxun is our favorite!

2. Country Girl: In case you haven’t heard, overalls are set to be one of the top fall fashion must-haves! We love the washed-out grey hue on this design from Free People. It goes perfectly with the moody vibes of the season.

3. Milkmaid Chic: The milkmaid style dress went mega viral this summer, so let me introduce you to fall’s version: With a tiered skirt and beautifully designed billowing cap sleeves, this style from Quince makes the farm look high fashion.

4. Classic Flannel: Can farmhouse chic really exist without a trusty flannel? We don’t think so! This one from Walmart will keep you toasty during the transitional weather days and on trend through this season and beyond.

Boho Baby

5. Fashion Forward: This asymmetrical cardigan will make you look like the poster child for the boho aesthetic (plus it’ll keep you extra warm!)

6. Dreamy Color Scheme: Whoever said sundresses are best reserved for the summer months has obviously not laid their eyes on this gorgeous floral lacy maxi dress. One thing’s for sure — you’ll see me sporting it all autumn long!

7. Cornerstone Item: The boho style would be nothing without a classic peasant blouse, and Quince makes one of the best (and most affordable!) ones of all time.

8. Feels like Pajamas: My favorite aspect of this Wassery boho maxi skirt — aside from the rich fall hue — is the fact that it feels like pajamas!

Prep School Ready

9. Everyday Essential: Blazers aren’t just professional wear! With a style as cute as this one from Mina Self, you’ll be wanted to wear this outerwear every day of the week!

10. Stomp Around! Whether you’re hitting the books or heading out for a night on the town, you can do both in style when you have these Aldo Bigstrut Loafers in your closet.

11. Good Old Khakis: Khaki pants always take me back to grade school. This option from Quince elevates the hue with a flattering silhouette and laid-back jogger hemline.

12. Not for Nerds: All the cool girls are wearing sweater vests, like this houndstooth pick from Walmart! Oftentimes, houndstooth only comes in black and white, but we love that you have plenty of unique color options like khaki and baby blue!

Silk Everything

13. Your New Go-To: Silk slip dresses aren’t just for summer! When you layer a turtleneck underneath this pick from The Drop and pair it with some chunky loafers you’ll be all set for any autumnal adventure.

14. Not Your Average Button-Up: Sure, everyone needs a standard white button-up in their closet, but this season you’ll also want to add this Lilysilk button-up to your repertoire. The four colors it’s offered in – navy blue, dark olive, white and black — are perfect for the season.

15. Forget the Maxi: How about a silky mini skirt? This 100% Washable Silk Skirt from Quince is incredibly easy to care for (you can literally throw it in the wash) and it’s quickly become one of my most worn items of clothing.

16. All in the Accessories: Add a little silky touch to any outfit with this gorgeous headscarf. It instantly dresses up a casual jeans and T-shirt look or can be paired with your other silky pieces for a cohesive outfit!