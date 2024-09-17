Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Rich mom style is so chic, effortless and minimal. It’s a look so many of our favorite celebrities and influencers love, and we can’t get enough of it either. Since the seasons are changing and fall is upon Us, it’s time to hone in on rich mom styles to keep up cute and cozy. That’s where outerwear essentials like trench coats come in handy.

Related: Amazon’s Fall Fashion Event Is Filled With Major Deals on Rich Mom-Worthy Pieces Amazon is helping Us get our outfit rotations ready for fall! The retailer officially launched their Fall Fashion Event — and it’s filled with so many good deals. We scoped through the entire selection and rounded up our top 17 picks with rich mom-worthy style. Ever since Tinx popularized the “rich mom starter pack” in […]

Not only are trench coats notoriously chic, but they’re super functional. Many trench coats have waterproof or windproof fabric to protect you from falls ever-changing weather. Plus they come in an array of lengths and colors. We’ve rounded up our favorite rich mom fall trench coats. Check them out ahead!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This double-breasted coat is an Amazon bestseller. Not only is it waterproof, but it has anti-wrinkle fabric and it’s windproof. Gloomy fall storms won’t interfere with your ‘fit at all!

2. Closet Staple: This luxe-looking coat comes with a pretty hefty price tag, but it’s worth the investment. The knee-length jacket has a double button feature to ensure maximum warmth. It comes with a waist-cinching belt attachment!

3.Sophisticated Style: A lapel collar, belt attachment and deep pockets are three of the things we love most about this elegant coat!

4. Flirty Flair: This maxi coat has a dreamy silhouette that flairs out along the hem!

5.Sweet Hybrid: You get the best of both worlds in the sweet pink trench and pea coat hybrid!

6.Versatile Vibes: This thigh-length jacket looks just like a blazer, but it’s heavier!

7. Removable Hood: The weather can be pretty tricky in the fall. This olive green trench coat has a removable hood to keep your prepared for whatever the day brings!

8. Fashionable Serve: This lightweight jacket is ideal for cool fall days!

9.S hort ‘N Sweet: If you’re not a fan of full-length jackets, check out this mini trench!

10. Ready or Not: Serve fiery style this fall, courtesy of this red coat. It has a button strap detail on the shoulders for a sophisticated flair!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

11.Last but Not Least: This hooded jacket is perfect for rainy days and it looks just like a lightweight windbreaker!