Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon is helping Us get our outfit rotations ready for fall! The retailer officially launched their Fall Fashion Event — and it’s filled with so many good deals. We scoped through the entire selection and rounded up our top 17 picks with rich mom-worthy style.

Ever since Tinx popularized the “rich mom starter pack” in 2020, the rich mom aesthetic has held strong in the fashion world ever since. The fall fashion event at Amazon has tons of rich-looking, elevated fashion pieces on sale that we know their sophisticated taste would approve of. The best part? They start at just $24.

Our picks include everything from versatile dresses for everyday wear, such as to the office or to a brunch or elevated styles for things like fall weddings. We also made sure to include pieces for our favorite aspect to fall dressing, layering, like denim jackets and chunky cable knit sweaters. We also couldn’t forget to add in easy-to-throw-on matching sets, since rich moms get busy too. Happy shopping!

Related: 12 Comfier-Than-Sneaker Boat Shoes to Nail the Fall Trend Out with the sneakers and boots, in with the boat shoes! If you consider yourself a fashionista, you know that boat shoes are about to replace sneakers in the style spotlight. Given that sneakers have had the spotlight all summer long, it’s about time! Unlike sneakers, boat shoes yield a classy, refined style that screams […]

Our 17 Top Rich Mom-Worthy Fashion Picks on Sale at Amazon’s Fall Fashion Event

Darling Fall Dress Deals

1. Our Absolute Favorite! This wrap midi dress is our absolute favorite because of its waist-cinching design, pretty swiss dot fabric and cute puff sleeves!

2. For Fancier Occasions! This office-worthy pencil dress is perfect for going from the boardroom to happy hour!

3. Fall Wedding Perfection: Elevate your fall wedding style with this strapless dress that comes in a few autumnal colors like olive green and burgundy!

4. Very Versatile: This tiered midi dress is one of our most versatile picks as it can be worn for the office with heels and after work with tennis shoes!

5. Dreamy Denim: We picture this cute denim babydoll mini dress pairing flawlessly with some knee-high boots and a wide brim hat!

6. Boho Babe: Embrace your inner boho girlie with this floral puff sleeve midi dress that featured a flared hem and smocked bodice!

Related: 13 Cozy Fall Sweatshirts You Can Dress Up or Down As soon as I feel a subtle breeze in the air, I get excited to pull out one of my favorite fall pieces. Comfortable, cute and versatile, I just can’t get enough of wearing cozy fall sweatshirts. Whether I’m lounging around the house in leggings or heading into the office, I have so much […]

Sales on Stylish Sweaters and Jackets

7. Our Absolute Favorite! A number one best-seller in women’s fashion, this denim shacket is the perfect fall layer!

8. Looks Expensive: With its knitted fabric, oversized fit and off-the-shoulder design, this long sleeve sweater looks way more expensive than it is!

9. Pretty in Plaid: Even the richest moms love a casual look too, which this plaid button down is perfect for!

10. Chunky Cable Knit: There’s nothing that embraces the fall vibes entirely quite like this chunky cable knit sweater!

11. Totally Trendy! Try a trend out for a change with this checkered-print sweater that comes in several fun color combinations to choose from!

12. An Everyday Go-To: And this crochet knit sweater is what we call a “middle layer” in the fall and it works with all kinds of everyday ‘fits!

13. Coziest Cardigan: Bundle up on a cool fall day with a warm cup of tea and this chunky knit cardigan!

Major Markdowns on Matching Sets

14. Our Absolute Favorite! This matching sweat suit is one of our absolute favorites for being the perfect cozy travel outfit for fall getaways!

15. Luxe Loungewear: Perfect for nights in watching Halloween movies with the family is this cozy two-piece set that’s made of a soft and stretchy polyester and elastane fabric blend!

16. Free People-Esque: This waffle knit set, with its contrast buttons and oversized, vintage feel, looks just like a style from Free People!

Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

17. Mix and Matching Set: Perfect for the transitional months is this linen matching set that can be easily interchanged with the rest of your closet!