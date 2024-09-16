Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As soon as I feel a subtle breeze in the air, I get excited to pull out one of my favorite fall pieces. Comfortable, cute and versatile, I just can’t get enough of wearing cozy fall sweatshirts. Whether I’m lounging around the house in leggings or heading into the office, I have so much fun experimenting with sweatshirts.

I can’t count all the ways to dress sweatshirts up or down, especially during the fall, but I’ll try. When I’m in the mood to serve sporty chic vibes, I pair cropped sweatshirts with a cute bubble skirt and sneakers. If I’m feeling a little preppy, I layer an oversized hooded top with an autumn-approved blazer and loafers. When I’m heading into the office I can style a roomy crewneck with a collared blouse, flowy trousers and slingback heels. The styling options are endless. With that in mind, I rounded up 13 cozy fall sweaters that you’ll have the time of your life styling this fall.

1. Rave Reviews: Hanes is one brand we trust when it comes to snagging the most comfy and affordable clothes. The brand has a cozy crewneck sweatshirt that has over 65K reviews, 44K of which are perfect five-stars — $12!

2. Roomy Half-Zip: This oversized half-zip hoodie is perfect for transitional summer-to-fall days when the weather starts off chilly and warms up as the day progresses. It’s lightweight and shoppers rave about the soft the fabric is — was $46, now just $26!

3. Shopper’s Pick: There’s no doubt how comfortable and cute this hooded sweatshirt is. More than 2,000 shoppers purchased it in the past month. We love it because it comes in fun colors that are perfect for fall — was $53, now just $30!

4. Casual Cutie: This heather gray sweatshirt is so versatile. You can rock it alone on days that call for casual outfits. When you want to elevate it, pair the comfy top with a collared blouse — was $46, now just $24!

5. Effortless Access: Don’t worry about ruining your hair when you take this cozy hoodie off. It has a full-length zipper that makes putting it on and off super simple — was $53, now just $30!

6. Biker Babe: If there’s one classic casual fall look we love, it’s the Princess Diana-inspired sweatshirt, biker short, chunky socks and sneakers look. This loosely-fitted sweatshirt is the perfect layering piece to achieve the popular look — was $36, now just $25!

7. Subtle Accents: Sometimes all it takes is a subtle accent to help elevate a standard look a few notches. This everyday sweatshirt has a unique reinforced horizontal stitched along the front of the sleeve and a vertical one down the back — was $46, now just $24!

8. Colorful Stripes: Liven up your wardrobe this fall, courtesy of this vibrant sweatshirt. It features a lively two stripe design with a neon pop of color along the collar — was $31, now just $18!

9. Waffle Knit: Fashionistas who love texture, your time has come. This oversized hooded sweater has a cool waffle knit pattern and a large front pocket, perfect for storing your essentials — $29!

10. Flattering Fit: If you prefer slim-fitting pieces more than oversized ones, you’ll want to check out this waist-length sweatshirt — $30!

11. Barbie World: We don’t know about you, but we’re still obsessing over all things Barbiecore pink. This half-zip sweater fits the bill for a fall layering essential with a sweet bubble gum pink nod — was $40, now just $37!

12. Diamond Quilt: This zip-down sweatshirt is so cool because it features a quilted diamond texture that makes it standout among traditional sweatshirts — was $34, now just $31!

13. Unique, That’s What You Are Someone que Beyonce’s “Alien Superstar” because this colorful top is beyond unique. While most sweatshirts have a standard crewneck collar, this chic option has a V-neck, button-down design with an alternating pattern of solid colors and bold stripes. The unique pattern appears again on the sleeves — $25!