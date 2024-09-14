Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall dressing, leather — or faux leather — is as quintessential and sleek as it gets — seriously! Choosing the right leather pieces can help you look stylish while running errands, heading into the office or hanging out with the girls. What’s more, faux leather fashion finds can make great layering pieces that will amplify your style while also keeping you warm.

From structured trousers to decadent skirts, now is the time to find all your chic faux leather fashion finds that won’t break the bank. We rounded up 13 chic faux leather fashion finds that will elevate your fall wardrobe — read on to see our picks!

1. On Trend: We love this Automet oversized leather jacket because it has a vintage feel but don’t definitely lives up to modern trends — was $50, now just $46!

2. Everyday Essential: This Tinbeceie leather bucket bag will help you carry all your essentials in style — just $16!

3. She Means Business: This Trendy Queen oversized faux leather blazer pairs well with trousers and heels for the office or jeans and sneakers for a night out — just $40!

4. Chic Energy: These MakeMeChic high waist PU leather pants are a simple option that will add some elevation to your fall wardrobe — was $28, now just $20!

5. Covered Up: If you want a sleek, easy way to stay warm no matter what, this Fahsyee faux leather shacket is right up your alley — was $40, now just $37!

6. Hot Mama: This Floerns PU leather crop tank top will look mazing with jeans and heels for a flirty date night look — just $22!

7. Sleek Synergy: For the girl who wants to make a bold statement, this Scoop faux patent leather double breasted trench coat has you covered — just $54!

8. Closet Staple: This Scoop faux patent leather midi skirt can work for days in office or other formal occasions — just $28!

9. Crop It: This Scoop faux leather cropped bomber jacket will add a rugged, sophisticated touch to your fall ensembles — just $42!

10. Edgy Realness: We can’t get over this Luxely faux leather dress because it’s versatile and simple — just $220!

11. Fashionistas Only: This Topshop ruched faux leather top is a fun, eye-catching piece to add to your wardrobe — just $50!

12. ’90s-Inspiration: If you love the ease of the ’90s, you’ll love these NYDJ Marilyn faux leather straight leg pants — just $89!

13. Refined Queen: This NYDJ faux leather A-line skirt is flirty but polished — just $89!