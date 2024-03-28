Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

This Faux Leather Dress Is the Perfect Mix of Sassy and Sweet

By
Terra & Sky Faux Leather Dress
Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Thinking about dressing a little edgier? Like the great Britney Spears once said, you should be all decked in lace and leather. That’s why you should check out this faux leather dress from Walmart that checks all the boxes for anyone looking to dress up with something a little sassy, but a little sweet, too.

Related: This Faux-Leather Jacket Is the Perfect Last-Minute Gift — On Sale

The Terra & Sky Faux Leather Dress is just $27 at Walmart, which is already hard to believe. When you see how polished and how much of a serve it is, you’ll immediately want to pair it with your favorite heels and purse for a great going out look. It may be one of Walmart’s most fashionable pieces we’ve seen in a very long time, that’s for sure.

See it!

Get the Terra & Sky Faux Leather Dress for just $27 at Walmart!

Your new favorite look from Walmart brand Terra & Sky is a stretchy and comfortable dress with a deep V-neck, a back zipper, and knee-length cut. It has a sash at the waist and is made from lightweight faux leather, which adds a unique look to what might otherwise be a normal, everyday wrap dress. Normal leather might be heavy and uncomfortable, but this dress is thin and comfortable so you can stay cool, no matter what you’re doing.

See it!

Get the Terra & Sky Faux Leather Dress for just $27 at Walmart!

This is one look that you’ll be turning heads with – no one is going to suspect it came from Walmart, but its quality and flattering cut make it well worth making a trip there for. Or you can buy it online!

Get the Terra & Sky Faux Leather Dress for just $27 at Walmart!

Be sure not to miss out on this great-looking faux leather dress, as it’s one of the only kinds we’ve seen at the retailer. And if you want something unique-looking, you’ll want to snap this up quickly.

Related: 17 Leather Pieces to Wear This Winter

Solawave wand

Deal of the Day

This Celeb-Loved Skincare Wand Is 44% Off View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!