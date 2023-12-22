Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Old Man Winter has officially made his presence known, but it’s still leather weather. That’s right. You still have time to channel your inner Rihanna, Hailey Bieber and Jenna Dewan with chic leather or faux-leather looks. Thick, chunky knit sweaters are the perfect match for oversized leather bombers — or if you’re a fan of lightweight leather, style your favorite moto jacket with a large infinity scarf. You name it, and there’s a trendy way to repurpose leather ensembles in the dead of winter.

To be quite frank, there are so many reasons to love leather jackets. If you’re in the mood for a street-style inspired look, they are simply the perfect accessory. You can even use them to add an effortlessly edgy flair to more formal looks!

Since we’re in the midst of prime giving season, you should consider a leather jacket as a last-minute gift this Christmas. Levi’s is offering a discount on its faux-leather motocross racer jacket, and if Amazon Prime shoppers act fast, they can have it delivered before Christmas. Yes, seriously — but the clock is ticking!

Get the Levi’s Faux Leather Motorcross Racer Jacket for just $56 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

This stylish leather garment is a closet staple you can wear year-round. While the jacket features a lightweight material, shoppers rave over the quality of everything from the silver zippers to the stitching. It’s also a hit with reviewers due to its neutral color. Black pretty much goes with anything, so it serves as the cherry on top of countless outfit ideas. The sky is the limit!

The jacket is available with or without a collar attachment in six different shades which appear to be just as remarkable as the black one. Plus, the Levi’s find is available in inclusive sizes from XS to 4X, making it a solid score for shoppers with varying bust sizes.

Ready to snag a jacket you can rock through the winter and beyond? Shop now, and this faux-leather motocross jacket will be a staple piece before Christmas. If you don’t catch the last-minute deal, this will still be a strong purchase in 2024 — after all, leather is for life… especially when it’s from Levi’s!

See it: Get the Levi’s Faux Leather Motorcross Racer Jacket for just $56 (originally $60) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2023, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Shop more fabulous finds from Levi’s here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

